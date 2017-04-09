Apple Said to Add Beats 1 Broadcasting Booth to Iconic Fifth Avenue Store in New York City

New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
What the hell is this crap?
Remember when Apple was a great computer company? It's getting harder and harder to remember Apple's former greatness as the Tim Cook regime marches on.
The reason Apple is still a company is because it's no longer just a computer company. I don't understand why there's a segment of folks who think companies should do one thing and one thing only.
Hey does anyone remember when Nintendo was a great playing cards company?
Thank god we'll have a Beats 1 broadcasting booth at least a year before a new Mac Pro. Apple sure has their priorities straight.Apple has over 100,000 employees around the world. Are they all supposed to be working on the Mac Pro?
I understand the sarcasm, but you can't expect Apple to drop everything else they're working on until the modular Mac Pro is ready.
Sorry I work with companies that can fast prototype complex engineering projects in a matter of months, yet Apple with all it's vast resources is going to take two years to realise a desktop computing solution? Sheer nonsense, actually it's BS at the highest level, and insulting to Apple's professorial customers...
What's the relation in this article between a Mac Pro and Beats 1 in New York City?
No, they dropped Aperture to provide the resources to set up the Beats 1 broadcasting booth. Decided to not cut back on the watchband department.
Apple's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will include a "very unique area" for broadcasting its Beats 1 ('//www.macrumors.com/roundup/beats-1/') radio station, as part of ongoing renovations ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/01/05/apple-fifth-avenue-relocating-temp-jan-20/'), according to a person familiar with the matter.
Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City
The person did not share any further details, but it's possible that New York City-based Beats 1 radio DJ Ebro Darden could broadcast at least some of his shows at the Fifth Avenue store once it reopens. Currently, he appears to broadcast from a studio in the Chelsea neighborhood ('https://www.facebook.com/pages/Beats1-Studios/957426174293064') of Manhattan.
As usual, there is a chance this rumor is false, or that Apple's plans will change. However, our source is the same person that accurately revealed Apple's plans for its first retail store in Mexico ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/01/05/apple-store-mexico-city-latin-expansion/'), prior to any official announcement and over nine months before the Via Santa Fe location opened ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/09/15/apple-via-santa-fe-sixth-hong-kong-store-openings/').
Apple Fifth Avenue, known for its iconic glass cube entrance, has been closed for renovations ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/01/05/apple-fifth-avenue-relocating-temp-jan-20/') since January 20. The redesigned store will reportedly have over twice as much square footage ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/02/01/apple-store-fifth-avenue-more-space/'), so there will likely be more than enough space for a dedicated Beats 1 broadcasting booth alongside the sales floor.
Beats 1 radio anchor Ebro Darden, based out of New York City
Beats 1 is Apple's internet-based radio station, broadcasted around the clock in over 100 countries around the world. It launched in tandem with Apple Music ('//www.macrumors.com/2015/06/30/beats-1-radio-now-available/') in June 2015. In addition to Darden, the station is anchored by former BBC Radio 1 host Zane Lowe, based out of Los Angeles, and London's Julie Adenuga.
Apple Music executive Larry Jackson recently described ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/27/beats-1-radio-apple-music-drake-more-life/') Beats 1 as "the biggest radio station in the world," and he claimed there is no other station in existence that has as many concurrent listeners at any given time.
Beats 1 can be listened to through iTunes on Mac or PC, or in the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Listening is free, with no Apple Music subscription required.
Apple has not indicated when its Fifth Avenue store will reopen, but renovations are likely to continue for several months. In addition to more space and a Beats 1 broadcasting area, the store will likely feature Apple's next-generation retail layout, in line with stores in Brooklyn ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/07/21/first-apple-store-brooklyn-opens-july-30/'), Brussels ('//www.macrumors.com/2015/09/19/apple-store-brussels-grand-opening-video/'), Paris ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/11/22/apple-store-marche-saint-germain/'), San Francisco ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/05/19/apple-previews-new-sf-store/'), and elsewhere.
That darned Tim Cook and his black, gay and lesbian agendas.
And where is my new [insert Apple product of choice in annoying tone].
Apple are doomed.
They are run by crooks.
I hate Apple, anyway see you next time tomorrow on the Apple forum.
Signed, the typical macrumours narrow minded, I meant open minded reader.
Thank god we'll have a Beats 1 broadcasting booth at least a year before a new Mac Pro. Apple sure has their priorities straight.
1. Apple makes more off Apple Music than the Mac Pro.
2. Apple can do more than one thing at a time.
3. Your priorities don't apply to the whole world.
[doublepost=1491779839][/doublepost]
It illustrates Apple going offtrack. It would be like McDonalds selling powerful laptops for professionals running their own Linux distribution.
Except McDonalds doesn't make laptops, but Apple DOES own Beats.
[doublepost=1491780009][/doublepost]
See, there you missed it like Tim. Forest, meet trees. <tons of insufferable nonsense>
If you want things to run differently, become CEO of Apple and change it. If you're that upset, choose a different company. And finally, please stop acting like working as a self-proclaimed "actual pro" makes you Jesus Christ. You're no better than anyone else.
Apple Music executive Larry Jackson recently described ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/27/beats-1-radio-apple-music-drake-more-life/') Beats 1 as "the biggest radio station in the world," and he claimed there is no other station in existence that has as many concurrent listeners at any given time.
Doesn't mean anything, it sucks.(my opinion)
