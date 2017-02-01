Renovated Fifth Avenue Apple Store to Feature Twice as Much Space

Apple is currently working on renovating its iconic Fifth Avenue Apple Store in Manhattan, and when finished, the new store will be more than double the size of the original location, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The store will be expanded from 32,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet, giving Apple more space to work with. The company's plans were shared by Douglas Linde, president of Boston Properties Inc., which owns the General Motors Building where the store is located.
While construction is underway, Apple has relocated the store to a nearby empty storefront that formerly housed the FAO Schwarz toy store. Plans to renovate the Fifth Avenue store were first announced in 2015 and are part of a wider set of Apple Store renovations Apple has undertaken.
It is not clear how long it will take Apple to revamp the store, but while work is underway, the temporary FAO Schwarz location will remain open.
Apple spokesman Nick Leahy said the company anticipates an "incredible" new Fifth Avenue store, "where our customers will enjoy new services and experiences in a much larger space."
