Apple Releases iOS 10.3.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday April 3, 2017 10:06 am PDT by Juli Clover
Just one week after releasing iOS 10.3, a major update that included Apple Filesystem and Find My AirPods, Apple has released iOS 10.3.1, which appears to be a minor update to address bugs and other issues that have popped up since the release of iOS 10.3.


iOS 10.3.1 is available as a free over-the-air update for all iOS 10 users, and it can also be downloaded via iTunes.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 10.3.1 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. The notes do not go into more detail about what bug fixes or security improvements might be bundled into this release, so we'll update this post if and when we learn more about the content of the iOS 10.3.1 update.

Mcmeowmers
22 minutes ago at 10:18 am

I hate when updates don't have specifics on what they are fixing/changing. The worst offender is Facebook who never mentions anything beyond "we push updates periodically to fix things" ....ya, no duh, Facebook.


Pro tip: delete facebook app and it's spinoffs.
Orionis
26 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Coming from an android device (S7 edge) this is cray cray. So many updates and they are available instantly!
busyscott
25 minutes ago at 10:14 am
I hate when updates don't have specifics on what they are fixing/changing. The worst offender is Facebook who never mentions anything beyond "we push updates periodically to fix things" ....ya, no duh, Facebook.
C DM
31 minutes ago at 10:08 am
It'd be interesting to know exactly what has been fixed/changed. It sounds like at least probably at least some security items, but I guess we'll see.
jerry16
18 minutes ago at 10:22 am

Fingers crossed for better battery life on Air 2 and 7 Plus.
10.3 was pathetic.


Yes, a free update to improve our devices is pathetic. /s
kalakana
4 minutes ago at 10:35 am
This update takes as long as 10.3 did with file system conversion so either they a) fix the apfs filesystem b) do some kind of second phase of fs upgrade.
Mlrollin91
18 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Build: 14E304

That is a decent build number increase. 27 points. 3x bigger than beta updates.
C DM
25 minutes ago at 10:14 am

I'm concerned in updating because I saw an article saying that 10.3.2 will remove support for 32 bit apps. Are 32 bit apps working in 10.3.1?
I may be forced to upgrade to an iPhone 7 now just so I can remain on 10.3.0. I have some 32 bit apps that are a must because I live in a remote area without internet and my apps allow me to download Apple updates onto the phone first and then transfer them to the computer via iTunes.

Even 10.3.2 beta 1 still has support for 32-bit apps. The only thing that's different with 10.3.2 beta 1 is it hasn't been made available for 32-bit devices, which doesn't necessarily say that that will apply to future betas or anything like that.
Mlrollin91
25 minutes ago at 10:14 am

I'm concerned in updating because I saw an article saying that 10.3.2 will remove support for 32 bit apps. Are 32 bit apps working in 10.3.1?
I may be forced to upgrade to an iPhone 7 now just so I can remain on 10.3.0. I have some 32 bit apps that are a must because I live in a remote area without internet and my apps allow me to download Apple updates onto the phone first and then transfer them to the computer via iTunes.


I mean its only a matter of time until 32bit was no longer going to be supported. It was believed it was going to be iOS 11, but I guess Apple wanted to get it done with sooner. Eventually you will have to upgrade your OS or your device so you will lose access to those apps. I have plenty of 32bit apps as well, but unless the developer decides to update them, we are stuck. I will be updating to 10.3.2 though.

Coming from an android device (S7 edge) this is cray cray. So many updates and they are available instantly!

Welcome to iOS. Apple cares about security!
LosLoco
18 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Don't count on it. These are minor bug fixes, only 25MB, hardly enough to fix a battery issue if there was one. Its also possible you just had a bad install. I have had zero issues with battery life on 10.3 on my 7Plus or Air 2.

Well, a battery issue could potentially be fixed with an update in only a few kilobytes, if the issue is a question of a coding error...
