U.S. Bans Tablets and Laptops on Flights From Eight Middle Eastern Countries

Tuesday March 21, 2017 3:47 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
The Department of Homeland of Security today announced new carry-on restrictions that prevent U.S.-bound passengers from eight Middle Eastern countries from carrying personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone in the passenger cabin.

The TSA order, which does not have a stated end date, covers laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, and handheld gaming devices larger than a smartphone. According to the "emergency amendment", such forbidden devices must be stowed in checked baggage.

The list of Muslim-majority countries includes Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The nine airlines impacted by the order are Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Ethiad Airways.

If the airlines fail to implement the changes within 96 hours, the Federal Aviation Authority could revoke their clearance certificates, which would ban them from flying into U.S. airspace. No U.S. airline is affected by the ban because none currently operates direct flights to and from the above destinations.

U.S. Administration aides declined to comment on any new or specific threats, but said the government had made the decision based on evaluated intelligence suggesting some terrorist organizations have considered using consumer electronics as a way to hide explosives and smuggle them onto passenger planes. It's not yet clear if or how this ruling relates to the Trump administration's revised travel ban, which is currently being challenged by U.S. courts.

The full airport ban list announced by the Department of Homeland Security includes: Queen Alia International Airport (AMM), Cairo International Airport (CAI), Ataturk International Airport (IST), King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (JED), King Khalid International Airport (RUH), Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Mohammed V Airport (CMN), Hamad International Airport (DOH), Dubai International Airport (DXB), and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

(Via Associated Press.)

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
21 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
snowboarder
31 minutes ago at 04:01 am
That will stop all business travels from those airports. There is no way
I will check my laptop period. Not only it will break while thrown by the amazing
baggage handlers, but if it gets stolen, I have sensitive information stored there...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Steve.P.JobsFan
29 minutes ago at 04:03 am
Smells like more BS from the camp of Dear Leader Trump...

But hey, who knows, maybe DHS isn't lying and there is "new intelligence" that makes this legitimately necessary.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JGRE
6 minutes ago at 04:26 am
See, this is why Apples is obsessed with making everything as thin as possible, so that terrorist cannot put any explosives in it (so thin nothing fits in there) and we can safely watch movies on or devises when traveling. :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
smallcoffee
5 minutes ago at 04:27 am
Well, at least they got Saudi Arabia this time around.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
marine0816
12 minutes ago at 04:19 am
Thanks President Trump for keeping us safe, everyone still has a pre-911 mindset. They're people in does countries that one to kill us, and liberals want them in here because of their guilt. Laptop batteries are turning into bombs, and just because you want to be PC you don't care if a bomb goes off here or there. Your hatred for our President and reality is suicidal. Not "ALL" muslims want to kill Americans, but there is a "SMALL" percentage that do, and that's just enough to harm us in the homeland for the second time.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
27 minutes ago at 04:04 am
All that'll happen is you'll have to have a layover at another country... since you're not flying direct from a banned country to the US, you can use your electronics on both legs of your flight.

I guess they must think airport security in these countries is inept and will let anything pass them.
[doublepost=1490094343][/doublepost]

Just as the airlines now provide courtesy water bottles, snacks and lotions, they can provide courtesy tablets and laptops with preapproved operating systems with access to internet and clouds. Problem solved.


Huh. That's a neat idea to get around this.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
samcraig
29 minutes ago at 04:02 am
Allowing for a phone but not an e-reader makes no sense. What can you do with an e-reader than you can't do with a phone. Or a tablet for that matter.

I don't travel those routes - but those long flights just got a lot longer for those that do
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JosephAW
28 minutes ago at 04:03 am
Just as the airlines now provide courtesy water bottles, snacks and lotions, they can provide courtesy tablets and laptops with preapproved operating systems with access to internet and clouds. Problem solved.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DTphonehome
15 minutes ago at 04:16 am

If this makes the country safer, why not? What do I know I work in IT but my thoughts are if the items are scanned surly there safe to be used during a flight. Plus if they have to go into the cabin what's stopping anyone sneaking it in the toilet in a normal bag should they need to use there laptopn


How would this increase safety? Those self same items that would have been carried on will now be in checked bags. Checked bags undergo similar security procedures, x-ray and manual inspection. And now you have the additional safety problem of large Lithium-ion batteries being kept in the baggage hold. This has caused fires in the past, which is why you aren't supposed to have them in checked bags.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]