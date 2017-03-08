Apple Celebrates International Women's Day on iTunes With Featured Movies and TV Shows

In honor of International Women's Day, Apple today updated its iTunes stores to highlight movies and TV shows created by, starring, and featuring women.
The iTunes store for movies, for example, has a main section highlighting 10 actresses and filmmakers, including Amma Asante, Laia Costa, Tae Ri Kim, Meera Menon, Ruth Negga, and more. There's a separate section focusing on women directors, and multiple movies starring women are highlighted in the app carousel, including Jackie, Arrival, Moana, Fences, and Edge of Seventeen.
Separately, there are also several "Like a Girl" movie categories: Act "Like a Girl," Fight "Like a Girl," Direct "Like a Girl," and Write "Like a Girl," along with categories for specific actors and directors that showcase entire catalogs of work.
Apple's TV section includes a "Bold Women" section, and highlights TV shows with prominent female actresses and creators like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Insecure, Westworld, Steven Universe, and more. Categories like Women of Comedy, Bold Dramas Created by Women, Bold Girls, and Women of Reality TV are also available.
There's a small section on the iBooks Store featuring "More Hidden Figures," but other than that, the promotion is limited to the TV and Movie stores, with no changes to Apple Music or the App Store.
