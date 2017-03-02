Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
With Apple Music at 20M Users, Spotify Hits 50M Paying Subscriber Milestone
As of December, Apple Music had over 20 million paying subscribers, and if the service has been growing at its typical pace, that number could now be somewhere around 22 million. Apple Music had 15 million subscribers in June of 2016 and 17 million subscribers in September of 2016.
Thank you to our 50 million subscribers. #Spotify50 pic.twitter.com/eXkOV71bwu— Spotify (@Spotify) March 2, 2017
Spotify is Apple Music's staunchest rival and over the course of the last year, the two music services have clashed several times due to Apple Music's tactic using exclusives to lure new customers. Spotify in August made headlines when it allegedly started punishing artists who agreed to Apple Music exclusives, displaying their content less prominently and offering fewer promotional opportunities.
Spotify denied the claims, but the relationship between the two has grown increasingly heated as Apple Music's popularity grows. Both services are now testing new features and subscription models to attract new users.
Going forward, Apple plans to use original television programming to entice subscribers, debuting shows like Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music. Spotify, meanwhile, has recently started testing a lossless version of its streaming service to attract audiophiles.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Subscribers =/= Paying Subscribers
it's clear even from their tweet. It's mostly free promotions from carriers, etc, good to inflate the upcoming IPO offer.
Do you ever get tired of being wrong and speaking out of terrible bias? it's like every single time you post, whether here or other forums I see you on, you do your hardest to take the most absolutely ridiculous, hard line, Pro apple stance, EVEN when the evidence completely against what you say is right there, 5 posts above your inane comments
We get it. You're a heavy investor in Apple. You've said this numerous times. But at this point, you're basically nothing more than an astroturfer attempting to upsell Apple.
Apple doesn't need you as it's sales/marketing. They do a good enough job without you and the constant bullcrap you spew
The damn article you're even quoting outright says "50 million paid subscribers"
Spotify this afternoon announced ('https://twitter.com/Spotify/status/837404762895233024') that it has hit a new milestone, reaching a total of 50 million paying subscribers.
Neil Cybart (Very smart apple analyst) made a note on his podcast that "paying" includes people who got Spotify for free because they subscribed to the NYTimes.
Can anyone verify?
If that is the case then the number Spotify gives is not nearly as valuable as it would seem on the surface.
Spotify 30M Songs
Apl music 30M Songs
Groove 38M Songs
Groove leading the pack surprised me, but good to know. I'll be looking to switch in September.
[ Read All Comments ]