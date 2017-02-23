Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iPhone 8 With Longer Battery Life Said to Entice Those With Older iPhones to Upgrade
Apple's rumored iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED display will have longer battery life, which will drive customers with older iPhone models to upgrade at an accelerated rate, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.
Huberty also expects the high-end iPhone to have a significant form factor change with wireless charging, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities, which are all features that have been previously rumored.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the "iPhone 8" will have a stacked logic board design that provides room for a larger 2,700 mAh L-shaped battery. As such, while the "iPhone 8" is expected to have a 4.7-inch form factor, Kuo said it will have comparable battery life to a 5.5-inch Plus model. For comparison, iPhone 7 has a 1,960 mAh battery and iPhone 7 Plus has a 2,900 mAh battery.
Huberty also expects the high-end iPhone to have a significant form factor change with wireless charging, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities, which are all features that have been previously rumored.
In addition to more modest updates to current iPhone SKUs, we expect Apple to launch a higher priced device with AMOLED display that allows for a curved form factor and longer battery life, wireless charging technology, 3D sensors, and more advanced AI software capabilities. While we see accelerated upgrades for Apple's highest end users in all regions, our work suggests China users are especially sensitive to new technology and form factor changes.Her research note said a larger base of customers that own at least a two year old iPhone, particularly in China, has resulted in "pent-up demand" for the significantly redesigned "iPhone 8," and this "supercycle" will help drive sales growth alongside modestly updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models. Morgan Stanley raised its Apple stock price target to $154 accordingly.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the "iPhone 8" will have a stacked logic board design that provides room for a larger 2,700 mAh L-shaped battery. As such, while the "iPhone 8" is expected to have a 4.7-inch form factor, Kuo said it will have comparable battery life to a 5.5-inch Plus model. For comparison, iPhone 7 has a 1,960 mAh battery and iPhone 7 Plus has a 2,900 mAh battery.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tags: Morgan Stanley, battery life
Tags: Morgan Stanley, battery life
Top Rated Comments(View all)
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Not at $1,000 it won't.
9 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I liked when iPhones were $200.Never?
11 minutes ago at 10:35 am
So basically a research note based on all the rumors floating around. But it will be presented as new information on all the rumor sites.
14 minutes ago at 10:33 am
I hope they have more than that. Longer battery life is usually a given.
9 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Let's see how MWC 27 February pans out. My bet the fabled iPhone 8 is already outdated after that. The pace Apple is rolling out innovation is heartbreaking. But I'm excited by every step forward Apple is making. Too bad competition is jumping forward.Gosh if only Apple announced their phones in January then they wouldn't be outdated. :(
4 minutes ago at 10:42 am
I'd love to upgrade. But I refuse to do so until they update their desktops.
11 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Prepare to be underwhelmed ..think Mac
15 minutes ago at 10:32 am
It won't entice me if the result is a thicker phone.
14 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Let's see how MWC 27 February pans out. My bet the fabled iPhone 8 is already outdated after that. The pace Apple is rolling out innovation is heartbreaking. But I'm excited by every step forward Apple is making. Too bad competition is jumping forward.
11 minutes ago at 10:35 am
I imagine it may be more like this:
Significantly longer battery life*
OLED display**
Wireless charging**
No home button
3GB RAM**
*Measured in a lab under "totally normal" conditions which users cannot replicate
**Only on "Plus" models of 128GB or higher, which will start at $1299
Significantly longer battery life*
OLED display**
Wireless charging**
No home button
3GB RAM**
*Measured in a lab under "totally normal" conditions which users cannot replicate
**Only on "Plus" models of 128GB or higher, which will start at $1299
[ Read All Comments ]