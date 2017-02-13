Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iPhone 8 Said to Pack Battery Capacity of Current 5.5-Inch Model Into 4.7-Inch Form Factor
The so-called "iPhone 8" will adopt a higher-cost stacked logic board design to support longer battery life, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo said the stacked logic board, also known as a "substrate-like PCB (SLP) mainboard," will result in the "iPhone 8" with an OLED display having similar dimensions to a 4.7-inch iPhone, yet comparable battery life to a 5.5-inch iPhone.
As battery material tech isn’t likely to see major breakthroughs in the next 3-5 years, mainboard area can only be reduced via stacked SLP, which makes space for larger battery and extended usage time. Thanks to stacked SLP, we expect the OLED iPhone to have similar dimensions to a 4.7” TFT-LCD iPhone, and have comparable battery capacity (equipped with around 2,700 mAh L-shaped 2-cell battery pack) to a 5.5” TFT-LCD iPhone. The battery life of the OLED iPhone could be better than that of the 5.5” TFT-LCD model as OLED panels are more energy-efficient than their TFT-LCD counterparts.Kuo added that the battery life of "iPhone 8" with an OLED display could be better than that of a 5.5" model with a traditional LCD display, as OLED panels are more energy-efficient than their TFT-LCD counterparts.
18 minutes ago at 07:22 am
They should focus on emerging battery technologies and rather than trying to fit as much battery as possible into the design.No one is ever happy, huh?
8 minutes ago at 07:32 am
That also don't stand up to the charge cycle amounts that Apple/The Entire Industry needs, or can't be massed produced yet.
There are some batteries out there that can charge in minutes, that don't explode, and that have a greater density.
We all know there are better battery technology on the way, the industry is investing like crazy in R&D. They'll get here, but it makes no sense to stand still in current tech while working on them.
11 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Like I've been saying, they will fit a 5.8" bezel-less screen on a footprint roughly the size of the iPhone 7. Amazing!
19 minutes ago at 07:21 am
BUT APPLE IS DED!?!
20 minutes ago at 07:19 am
They should focus on emerging battery technologies and rather than trying to fit as much battery as possible into the design.
That "3-5 years" period will remain the same if a large company like Apple don't invest in some of the new battery technologies.
16 minutes ago at 07:23 am
That would be awesome
