Apple Begins Selling D-Link's HomeKit-Enabled 'Omna' HD Camera With 180º Lens

D-Link today announced that its new Omna 180 Cam HD Camera, unveiled at CES 2017 last month, is now available to purchase at Apple.com for $199.95.
The cylindrical Omna 180 Cam HD features a 1080p camera with a 180-degree field of view, a built-in microphone and speaker with two-way audio, infrared night vision up to 16 feet, and motion detection with the option to record motion-triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128GB with no subscription costs.
HomeKit support enables users to control the Omna 180 Cam HD with an iPhone or iPad through Apple's Home app on iOS 10. When the camera detects motion, users can receive Lock screen notifications to get a snapshot of what's happening in their homes. The camera can also trigger Scenes with other HomeKit products.
D-Link said the Omna 180 Cam HD Camera will also be available to purchase at Apple retail stores around the world later this month.
The cylindrical Omna 180 Cam HD features a 1080p camera with a 180-degree field of view, a built-in microphone and speaker with two-way audio, infrared night vision up to 16 feet, and motion detection with the option to record motion-triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128GB with no subscription costs.
HomeKit support enables users to control the Omna 180 Cam HD with an iPhone or iPad through Apple's Home app on iOS 10. When the camera detects motion, users can receive Lock screen notifications to get a snapshot of what's happening in their homes. The camera can also trigger Scenes with other HomeKit products.
D-Link said the Omna 180 Cam HD Camera will also be available to purchase at Apple retail stores around the world later this month.
Tags: HomeKit, Apple retail, D-Link