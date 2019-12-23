How to Get Up to 6 Months of Free Apple Music Access This Holiday Season

Monday December 23, 2019 4:22 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple is offering up to six months of Apple Music for free to Shazam users, in what looks like a limited-time deal for the holdays.


First spotted by Macworld UK, the trial offer currently available appears to vary in length depending on where you're located and whether you've redeemed a free trial of ‌Apple Music‌ in the past.

However, if you're in the U.S., Canada, or the United Kingdom, then you should be able to get at least a month of free access out of it – and perhaps more – even if you've used an ‌Apple Music‌ free trial before. Here's how it works.

  1. Download the free Shazam app for iOS from the App Store.
  2. Launch the app on your iPhone or iPad.
  3. Swipe right to enter the Library screen, or tap the Library icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

  4. Tap the Try Now pane offering a free trial of ‌Apple Music‌ for a 'Limited Time.'
  5. Tap the Try it Free button.
  6. You'll be switched to the ‌App Store‌ to redeem a pre-entered code. Tap Redeem, and you'll be notified of the length of your free trial and the date from which you'll make your first monthly payment if you continue with the subscription.
If you're wary of over-running the free trial, put a date in your diary to remind you when to cancel it. For steps on how to cancel an ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, click here.

Tag: Apple Music Guide
11 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Shanghaichica
50 minutes ago at 05:03 am
I tried it and it didn’t work. I’m already subscribed to it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
RickDEGH
12 minutes ago at 05:41 am
I assume this only works if you’re not currently subscribed to Apple Music, because it’s not working for me (no Try Now button). Shazam weg!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]