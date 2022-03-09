iPhone SE 3 vs. iPhone 11 Buyer's Guide

by

The third-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 are Apple's lowest-cost iPhone options, starting at $429 and $499 respectively. Apple released the ‌iPhone 11‌ in late 2019, and has bumped it down in price since then to make it more accessible as new ‌iPhone‌ models have been released. On the other hand, the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ launched in early 2022, refreshing the most affordable ‌iPhone‌ option in the lineup.

iphone se 3 vs iphone 11
With just $70 between them, should you get the new, smaller, entry-level ‌iPhone‌ or the older, larger, standard model that has come down in price over the years? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two iPhones is best for you.

Comparing the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 11

The third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ and ‌iPhone 11‌ share a number of features, such as a Retina HD LCD display, a 12MP rear camera, a polished glass back, and Qi wireless charging. Apple lists these identical features of the ‌iPhone SE‌ and ‌iPhone 11‌:

Similarities

  • Retina HD LCD display with 326 ppi, IPS technology, True Tone, P3 Wide Color, Haptic Touch, and up to 625 nits brightness
  • A-series chip with six-core CPU, including two performance cores and four efficiency cores, and a four-core GPU
  • Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • 12MP rear wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, digital zoom up to 5x, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Deep Fusion, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and Smart HDR for photos
  • 4K video recording at up to 60fps, optical image stabilization, QuickTake video, slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240fps, time-lapse video with stabilization, and stereo recording
  • Front-facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, HDR, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, 1080p HD video recording at up to 60fps, Cinematic video stabilization, and QuickTake video
  • Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG video playback
  • Three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometer
  • Glass front and back
  • Aerospace-grade aluminum
  • Water resistance
  • Lightning port
  • Qi wireless charging
  • Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes

Apple's breakdown shows that the iPhones share many notable features, but there are still meaningful differences between the ‌iPhone SE‌ and ‌iPhone 11‌, such as their display sizes, authentication technologies, and chips.

Differences


iPhone SE

  • Smaller form factor, weighs 144 grams
  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display
  • Home Button with Touch ID
  • A15 Bionic chip with 16-core Neural Engine
  • 5G connectivity
  • Single rear camera (Wide)
  • Photographic Styles
  • Smart HDR 4 for photos
  • Front-facing 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording and Smart HDR 4
  • Battery life with up to 15 hours video playback
  • Rated IP67 water-resistant to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes
  • Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) color options
  • 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options


iPhone 11

  • Larger form factor, weighs 194 grams
  • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display
  • Face ID
  • A13 Bionic chip with 8-core Neural Engine
  • 4G connectivity
  • Dual rear cameras with two-times optical zoom range (Wide and Ultra Wide)
  • Night mode
  • Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
  • Audio zoom
  • Front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording, next-generation Smart HDR, slo-mo video support, Animoji, and Memoji
  • Battery life with up to 17 hours video playback
  • Rated IP68 water-resistant to a depth of two meters for up to 30 minutes
  • U1 Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness
  • Supports Dolby Atmos audio playback
  • Purple, Yellow, Green, Black, White, and PRODUCT(RED) color options
  • 64GB and 128GB storage options

Final Thoughts

Overall, the ‌iPhone SE‌ is an excellent entry-level ‌iPhone‌ option for just $429. In many respects, the ‌iPhone SE‌ is better than the ‌iPhone 11‌ since it is a much newer device, featuring a faster and more efficient chip, 5G connectivity, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and a larger 256GB storage option.

For just $70 more, the ‌iPhone 11‌ offers a more modern design, a larger display, ‌Face ID‌, an Ultra Wide camera, Night mode, a considerably better front-facing camera, and longer battery life. There is also the benefit of improved water resistance, the U1 chip, and Dolby Atmos audio playback, and even additional color options to choose from. All of this makes for a fairly significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone SE‌ if you value these features and can afford the $70 extra.

iPhone11guide b
That being said, the main drawback with buying the ‌iPhone 11‌ is its age. Released in late 2019, the ‌iPhone 11‌ has a much older and less powerful chip, and lacks some more modern features like 5G connectivity. Overall, it comes down to whether you value having a newer device with more of the latest specifications, or can look past this to get a device with a larger display and ‌Face ID‌.

If you prefer the ‌iPhone 11‌'s unique set of features, then it is still a good option for $499, but generally most users looking for an affordable ‌iPhone‌ should opt for the ‌iPhone SE‌ since it features the A15 chip and 5G connectivity.

Related Roundups: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

iAFC Avatar
iAFC
32 minutes ago at 09:43 am

You would be out of your mind to buy an iPhone 11 over the SE 3. Not only is it more expensive, the chip is 2 years older. You won't get as much mileage out of it. And no 5G
5G is not a big deal yet. 11's screen is so much nicer. Also, it has Face ID. I'd lean towards the 11 if I were looking for something in that price range.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
37 minutes ago at 09:39 am
I made the same choice on a phone for my son late last year, and it was an obvious choice for an iPhone 11.

Today...that is still the obvious choice.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
29 minutes ago at 09:46 am
Just bought an iPhone 11 for my mom yesterday, just made more sense
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
25 minutes ago at 09:50 am

I would like to see a comparison vs the 13 mini.
too big a price differential there...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
32 minutes ago at 09:44 am
I know that it's still a good deal for a 5G iPhone but could they not have just eaten that extra $30 and left it at $399? For some reason, that extra $30 just bugs me.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
26 minutes ago at 09:49 am
tl;dr:

* If you want a small phone, iPhone SE 3 ($429). If you can, spend $170 more for iPhone 12 mini (bigger screen, OLED. Face ID with mask, MagSafe, better cameras, mmWave 5G).
* If you want a bigger screen, spend $70 more for iPhone 11. If you can, spend $200 more still for iPhone 12 (OLED, Face ID with mask, smaller physical size, MagSafe, and better cameras, 5G).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1466 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article116 comments
studio display renders

Cheaper 27-Inch 'Studio Display' Reportedly Coming at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Read Full Article269 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
mac studio renders Large

Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:07 am PST by
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Read Full Article331 comments
studio display and mac studio

Gurman: 'Mac Studio' Mac Mini/Mac Pro Hybrid and New Display With A-Series Chip Are 'Ready to Go'

Monday March 7, 2022 3:07 pm PST by
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow. Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Read Full Article342 comments