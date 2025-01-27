iOS 18.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.3

by

iOS 18.3 is the third major update to the iOS 18 operating system, and while it isn't as feature rich as iOS 18.1 or iOS 18.2, there are some Apple Intelligence changes worth knowing about, as well as as some other tweaks, bug fixes, and security updates.

iOS 18
This guide covers everything new in iOS 18.3.

Apple Intelligence

After updating to iOS 18.3, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is an opt-out feature, not an opt-in feature. If you didn't have ‌Apple Intelligence‌ turned on, it's now turned on automatically, and you will need to go to the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ section of the Settings app to turn it off.

Apple Intelligence General Feature 2
‌Apple Intelligence‌ will also be automatically enabled on devices running iPadOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ is available on the iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro models, the iPad mini 7, and all Macs and iPads with an M-series chip. On these devices, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is now turned on automatically when iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, or ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 is installed. In prior updates, you had to explicitly turn ‌Apple Intelligence‌ on to be able to use the feature set.

Visual Intelligence

For iPhone 16 models, there are new Visual Intelligence features that are accessible with Camera Control.

ios 18 3 camera control animals
You can now use ‌Visual Intelligence‌ to add an event to the Calendar app, or to identify plants and animals.

Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries

iOS 18.3 makes several changes to ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Notification summaries to address complaints over notifications that have false news headlines.

Notification summaries for the News and Entertainment category have been temporarily disabled, and Apple is working on improvements. The feature will return in a future software update, but for now, these types of notifications will not be aggregated and summarized.

bbc news apple intelligence summaries clean 1
In the Settings app, when a user activates Notification summaries, Apple has added a warning that this is a beta feature, and that errors are a possibility.

notification error warning ios 18 3
For summaries that are still available through ‌‌Apple Intelligence‌‌, the text is italicized as a way to distinguish them from standard notifications.

ios 18 3 notification summary italics
Apple also added an option to manage whether notifications are summarized for an app right from the Lock Screen. To turn off summaries from the Lock Screen, swipe to the left on a Notification summary and then tap on options to get to the menu to disable it on a per-app basis.

Calculator

Apple made a change to the Calculator app, returning a feature that was removed with ‌iOS 18‌. You can once again tap the equals sign twice to repeat the last mathematical operation.

iOS 18 Calculator Feature
Apple removed repeating operations in ‌iOS 18‌, but it's back. Some iPhone owners who used the Calculator app for things like calculating compound interest will now be able to do so again.

Black Unity Wallpaper

The update adds a new wallpaper to go along with a new watch face and new Apple Watch band that were announced today.

Apple 2025 Black Unity Collection

Bug Fixes

There are fixes for a couple of notable bugs.

  • Siri Keyboard - The update addresses a bug that could cause the keyboard to disappear after you typed in a Siri request with the Type to ‌Siri‌ feature.
  • Apple Music - iOS 18.3 fixes a bug that could cause audio playback to continue even after the Apple Music app is closed.

Security Updates

iOS 18.3 fixes 25 security vulnerabilities, including one that was actively exploited. A CoreMedia vulnerability could be used to elevate privileges, and Apple is aware of reports that it may have been used on devices running iOS 17.1 or earlier.

A Photos vulnerability could allow an attacker with physical access to an unlocked device to access the ‌Photos‌ app even when the ‌iPhone‌ is locked, and Apple fixed several issues with AirPlay that could allow attackers to execute code or crash apps.

Two kernel vulnerabilities that could let malicious apps gain kernel privileges were addressed, and there are a handful of WebKit fixes for Safari. Given the number of security holes that were patched, it's a good idea to install the software to get the latest fixes.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Expected to Release iOS 18.3 This Week With These New Features

Thursday January 23, 2025 6:41 am PST by
iOS 18.3 should be released to the public this week, following beta testing since mid-December. While the software update is a relatively minor one, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.3. Notification Summary Changes Examples of inaccurate Apple Intelligence notification summaries Apple Intelligence...
Read Full Article30 comments
iOS 18

5 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.3

Friday January 24, 2025 1:55 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.3 next week, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a couple of neat new capabilities to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 devices, and bug fixes. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.3 still introduces capabilities that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've...
Read Full Article26 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Beta Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Friday January 24, 2025 8:16 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is expected to be widely released next week, and that means the first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner. Apple has previously implied that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, as that is when it promised to make Apple Intelligence available in even more languages. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri ...
Read Full Article38 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Available as Soon as Today With These New Features

Monday January 27, 2025 6:35 am PST by
Update: Apple has released iOS 18.3. In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.3 is "upcoming." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are being instructed to update the software on demo devices today, so iOS 18.3 should be released either today or within the next few days. Below, we recap everything new...
Read Full Article15 comments
Apple Pay Walmart Feature

Walmart Stands Firm on Why It Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in the U.S.

Thursday January 23, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Walmart still does not accept Apple Pay or other NFC payments at its more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., and it stood firm on its reasoning for that today. A spokesperson for Walmart today informed MacRumors that its position on contactless payments has not changed since we last reached out about the matter in 2022. The big-box retailer said it remains focused on its own convenient...
Read Full Article367 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Launching This Year With These New Features

Wednesday January 22, 2025 6:01 pm PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year. In this article, we recap rumored features and changes for the device. The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the...
Read Full Article
airpods 4 blue

Apple Finally Explains How to Install New Firmware on Your AirPods

Monday January 27, 2025 11:17 am PST by
Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions. Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject: Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.3

Tuesday January 21, 2025 4:31 pm PST by
Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes. The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all...
Read Full Article54 comments
airpods pro purple

Apple Still 'Exploring' New AirPods With Tiny Cameras

Sunday January 26, 2025 7:52 am PST by
Apple continues to explore the idea of releasing camera-equipped AirPods in the future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman only briefly mentioned the possibility of AirPods gaining tiny cameras, as part of his Power On newsletter intro this week, focused on Apple's future wearables ambitions. He did not explain what the cameras would be used for. The tiny cameras would not be...
Read Full Article87 comments