Apple Announces 2025 Black Unity Collection With Watch Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

by

In honor of Black History Month this February, Apple today unveiled a new Black Unity Collection, consisting of a special-edition Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, a Unity Rhythm watch face, and matching iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

2025 Black Unity
The new Black Unity Sport Loop is available to order today, and the watch face and wallpapers will be available in the upcoming iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and watchOS 11.3 software updates, according to the band's product page. The updates are expected to be released this week, following more than a month of beta testing.

Apple said the collection is "inspired by the rhythm of humanity," with Black creatives and allies at Apple collaborating on the designs.

"The collection, Unity Rhythm, weaves together the colors of the Pan-African flag: black, green, and red," added Apple's press release. "The Black Unity Sport Loop is woven in a custom pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop, and red on the other."

The new Unity Rhythm watch face features "custom numerals formed by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow." When a user raises their wrist to check the time, the abstract brush strokes seamlessly transform into digits.

The matching iPhone and iPad wallpapers feature the word "Unity" in the same custom lettering.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Expected to Release iOS 18.3 This Week With These New Features

Thursday January 23, 2025 6:41 am PST by
iOS 18.3 should be released to the public this week, following beta testing since mid-December. While the software update is a relatively minor one, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.3. Notification Summary Changes Examples of inaccurate Apple Intelligence notification summaries Apple Intelligence...
Read Full Article29 comments
iOS 18

5 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.3

Friday January 24, 2025 1:55 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.3 next week, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a couple of neat new capabilities to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 devices, and bug fixes. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.3 still introduces capabilities that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've...
Read Full Article26 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Beta Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Friday January 24, 2025 8:16 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is expected to be widely released next week, and that means the first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner. Apple has previously implied that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, as that is when it promised to make Apple Intelligence available in even more languages. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri ...
Read Full Article38 comments
Apple Pay Walmart Feature

Walmart Stands Firm on Why It Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in the U.S.

Thursday January 23, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Walmart still does not accept Apple Pay or other NFC payments at its more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., and it stood firm on its reasoning for that today. A spokesperson for Walmart today informed MacRumors that its position on contactless payments has not changed since we last reached out about the matter in 2022. The big-box retailer said it remains focused on its own convenient...
Read Full Article367 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Launching This Year With These New Features

Wednesday January 22, 2025 6:01 pm PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year. In this article, we recap rumored features and changes for the device. The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.3

Tuesday January 21, 2025 4:31 pm PST by
Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes. The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all...
Read Full Article52 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal Single Feature

Kuo: iPhone 17 Models Won't Have Smaller Dynamic Island

Friday January 24, 2025 9:09 am PST by
The upcoming iPhone 17 models that Apple plans to release this year will not feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. On social media, he said that he is expecting the size of the Dynamic Island to remain "largely unchanged" across the iPhone 17 lineup. His statement is contrary to prior rumors that we've heard about planned changes for the iPhone 17 models. ...
Read Full Article81 comments
airpods pro purple

Apple Still 'Exploring' New AirPods With Tiny Cameras

Sunday January 26, 2025 7:52 am PST by
Apple continues to explore the idea of releasing camera-equipped AirPods in the future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman only briefly mentioned the possibility of AirPods gaining tiny cameras, as part of his Power On newsletter intro this week, focused on Apple's future wearables ambitions. He did not explain what the cameras would be used for. The tiny cameras would not be...
Read Full Article86 comments
iPhone 16 Apple Store Levels

Gurman: Apple Stores Receiving 'Merchandise' Updates Next Week

Saturday January 25, 2025 5:07 pm PST by
Apple's retail stores will be rolling out "merchandise/floor marketing updates" next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman did not explicitly say if the store updates are related to any upcoming product announcements, but he did mention that next week is around the time that Apple rolls out its annual Black Unity watch band for the Apple Watch. In each of the past four years, ...
Read Full Article33 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
32 minutes ago at 06:29 am
I think the country and the world are in serious trouble if simply mentioning “black unity” pushes the thread into political news

?‍??
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
50 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Um, No This isn't wanted.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
46 minutes ago at 06:14 am
I love how Apple puts a new wallpaper on a watch screen and releases it as a "new watch face."
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
43 minutes ago at 06:18 am

Um, No This isn't wanted.
By whom? I'm quite okay with it.

You don't have to use these wallpapers, or buy the band.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icemantx Avatar
icemantx
34 minutes ago at 06:27 am
The most annoying thing about Apple wallpapers and watch faces is you cannot remove any of the ones you do not want on your own personal device. Sure you can ignore whatever Apple preinstalls on their devices that cannot be removed, but why not give the owner of the device a choice on what they want on their phone/watch/iPad? I know, reasons...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Atog Avatar
Atog
49 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Why it has to be always so useless? Who is gonna use that watchface?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments