Apple Announces 2025 Black Unity Collection With Watch Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

In honor of Black History Month this February, Apple today unveiled a new Black Unity Collection, consisting of a special-edition Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, a Unity Rhythm watch face, and matching iPhone and iPad wallpapers.



The new Black Unity Sport Loop is available to order today, and the watch face and wallpapers will be available in the upcoming iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and watchOS 11.3 software updates, according to the band's product page. The updates are expected to be released this week, following more than a month of beta testing.

Apple said the collection is "inspired by the rhythm of humanity," with Black creatives and allies at Apple collaborating on the designs.

"The collection, Unity Rhythm, weaves together the colors of the Pan-African flag: black, green, and red," added Apple's press release. "The Black Unity Sport Loop is woven in a custom pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop, and red on the other."

The new Unity Rhythm watch face features "custom numerals formed by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow." When a user raises their wrist to check the time, the abstract brush strokes seamlessly transform into digits.

The matching iPhone and iPad wallpapers feature the word "Unity" in the same custom lettering.