Everything New in the iOS 17.5 Beta

Apple is currently testing iOS 17.5, the fifth major update to the iOS 17 operating system that came out last September. Like iOS 17.4, iOS 17.5 primarily focuses on regulatory changes in the European Union, but there are a few other features worth noting.

This guide aggregates everything that's been found during the iOS 17.5 beta testing period so far.

App Downloads From Websites (EU Only)

iOS 17.5 introduces support for web-based app distribution in the European Union, allowing developers to offer their apps for download directly on their websites. Apps can be downloaded from websites in the EU as of the second beta.

As with the iOS 17.4 changes that added alternative app marketplaces, this functionality is limited to the iPhone and can only be used in the EU. Developers need to be a member of the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more and must have more than one million first installs on iOS in the prior year to offer an app for download.

All apps downloaded from websites onto iPhones must submit to Apple's notarization process, and while there is no commission to pay to Apple, Apple does charge a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee.

Podcast Widget

The Podcasts widget that can be added to the Home Screen or the Lock screen now features a background that changes depending on the art of the podcast that's being played.

Mobile Device Management

MDM solutions are able to enforce a beta version during automated device enrollment. Automated device enrollment is designed to simplify initial device setup.

Apple News+

Apple News+ includes a new daily word game called Quartiles. The game requires players to combine tiles to form words and earn points. Quartiles is limited to customers who have a paid ‌Apple News‌+ subscription.

Code Changes

There are several changes to the code in iOS 17.5, and these hint at features that could come later in the beta or when the update launches.

Third-Party Item Tracker Alerts

iOS 17.5 references support for third-party item trackers, a feature that Apple has been working on since last year.

Apple and Google developed a cross-platform solution for unwanted tracking alerts, and it looks like iOS 17.5 will let ‌iPhone‌ users know when a third-party tracker is nearby. "You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item," reads some of the code in the update.

Google launched its Android-based Find My Device network earlier this month.

FaceTime

FaceTime may gain a "Block All Participants" option for group ‌FaceTime‌ calls, possibly for blocking spam. This feature does not appear to be functional as of yet.

iPad Battery Health

There are references to a Battery Health menu on the iPad, a feature that is not currently available. This is not an option in the beta as of now, and it may be limited to the new iPads that Apple is rumored to be introducing in May.

The Battery Health menu would likely show maximum remaining capacity and charge cycle count, similar to the Battery Health menu on ‌iPhone‌.

New Apple Pencil

There are references to an Apple Pencil "V4" in the iOS 17.5 code, and there are also mentions of a "squeeze" feature that could perhaps add support for completing actions with a squeeze on the new ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Release Date

Apple is likely to release iOS 17.5 in early May. New iPads are planned for May, so the update could come out right around when Apple debuts the new ‌iPad‌ models.

