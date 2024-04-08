Google Launches Android Find My Device Network

by

Google today introduced the Find My Device network for Android-based products, mirroring the functionality of Apple's ‌Find My‌ network that's designed to locate Apple devices.

android find my device
Like Apple ‌Find My‌, the Android ‌Find My‌ Device network is able to use the millions of Android devices (running Android 9 or later) out in the wild to track down lost, stolen, and missing Android products. A lost Android smartphone is able to ping nearby Android devices using Bluetooth, relaying location information back to the owner.

Because the network uses Bluetooth, it works even when Android devices are offline and do not have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Some devices, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be locatable even when powered off or when the battery is dead. ‌Find My‌ offers the same feature set for iPhones.

Starting in May, the ‌Find My‌ Device network for Android smartphones will also work with Bluetooth trackers from companies like Chipolo and Pebblebee, allowing Android users to attach trackers to items to locate them with the Android network. While Google isn't designing its own trackers, these third-party trackers will work in the same way that AirTags work.

To keep iPhone users from being tracked without their knowledge using this new network, Google worked with Apple to create an industry specification that lets both ‌iPhone‌ and Android users get alerts about nearby unknown item trackers regardless of the brand of the tracking device. Google waited until Apple implemented support for third-party tracker alerts to launch its network, based on code found in iOS 17.5.

iOS 17.5 appears to expand the "Found Moving With You" AirTag alerts to third-party item trackers, allowing the ‌iPhone‌ to recognize Android-based item trackers and those from other companies. "You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item," reads some of the iOS 17.5 code.

Google was able to learn from the criticism that Apple faced after launching AirTags. There have been numerous news stories and reports of criminals using AirTags for stalking, car thefts, and more, leading Apple to make multiple changes to unwanted tracker alerts. Apple upped the frequency of notifications and also designed a Tracker Detect app for Android devices, but Apple's work with Google ensures a more permanent solution that keeps Android and ‌iPhone‌ users safe as another major tracking network launches.

Tags: Android, Google

Top Rated Comments

Arsenikdote Avatar
Arsenikdote
24 minutes ago at 11:21 am
I don't understand why both companies wouldn't make the systems completely interoperable.


....wait never mind, I am sure it was Apple not playing nice again. <sigh>
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
25 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Don't want Google finding anything of mine
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darren.h Avatar
Darren.h
13 minutes ago at 11:33 am
yep. I just bought an S24 yesterday! and falling in love with it!
ATT has an awesome promo. Get this $800 phone for just $10.99 a month for 36 months.
Pay around $360 for a $800 phone.

Comes with the Snapdragon Gen 3 powerhouse!! same CPU GPU found in the S24 Ultra.

Activate Dex with just an HDMI to USB C cable. No Hardware to buy.

Your cell phone turns into a powerful computer with a full desktop and a 4k display!


Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sunset Cassette Avatar
Sunset Cassette
11 minutes ago at 11:35 am

yep. I just bought an S24 yesterday! and falling in love with it!
ATT has an awesome promo. Get this $800 phone for just $10.99 a month for 36 months.
Pay around $360 for a $800 phone.

Comes with the Snapdragon Gen 3 powerhouse!! same CPU GPU found in the S24 Ultra.

Activate Dex with just an HDMI to USB C cable. No Hardware to buy.

Your cell phone turns into a powerful computer with a full desktop and a 4k display!
The way you pitched this it sounds like ATT/Samsung should be paying YOU. Do you have a background/experience in sales?

Jokes aside, the S24 is an excellent phone, and that really is a great deal. Enjoy, friend.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Batterygate: iPhone Users in Canada Can Now Submit Claims for Up to $150 Payout From Apple

Friday April 5, 2024 2:01 pm PDT by
Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models ("batterygate"), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment. Apple's settlement received court approval on March 4, and the claims period began today, according to law firm Rochon Genova LLP. To submit a...
Read Full Article58 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Tim Cook Sells Nearly 200,000 Apple Shares

Friday April 5, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Apple's CEO Tim Cook this week sold 196,410 shares of the company's stock, which had a total value of approximately $33.2 million based on the average sale price of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. After taxes, Cook netted nearly $16.4 million from the sales. Cook received all of the shares that he sold this week as a performance-based stock...
Read Full Article156 comments
iPad Mini 6 YouTubed 2

When to Expect the Next iPad Mini and Low-End iPad Models to Launch

Sunday April 7, 2024 6:45 am PDT by
While rumors have been focused on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some Apple customers are wondering when the next iPad mini will be released. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new iPad mini and entry-level iPad models will be released in late 2024 at the earliest. "The company is also working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini, but those...
Read Full Article73 comments
best buy green

Best Buy's Weekend Sale Has Best-Ever Prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, TVs, and More

Saturday April 6, 2024 9:08 am PDT by
This weekend, Best Buy has a sale on MacBooks, including the previous generation 15-inch MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Pro. As usual, Best Buy's sale covers far more than just Apple products, and you'll also find solid discounts on TVs, video games, and more during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article20 comments
10th Gen iPad Feature Deals 2

Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices Across Every 10th Gen iPad

Sunday April 7, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Following a few notable discounts on MacBooks yesterday, Best Buy today introduced a sale on the 10th generation iPad, including numerous all-time low prices on the tablet. Prices start at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include $100 markdowns on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article36 comments
jony ive ipad pro

Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman Seeking Funding for Personal AI Device

Friday April 5, 2024 3:35 pm PDT by
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple design chief Jony Ive have officially teamed up to design an AI-powered personal device and are seeking funding, reports The Information. Little is known about the AI device at this time, but it won't look like a smartphone. Altman is a major investor in the Humane AI pin, a wearable AI device that does not have a screen, so it's possible he will create ...
Read Full Article177 comments