OLED iPad Mini Could Launch as Soon as 2026

Apple is likely to introduce a new iPad mini with an OLED display as soon as 2026, market research firm Omdia claims.



According to Omdia's latest long-term OLED display adoption forecast, the iPad mini will get the technology in 2026 or 2027, followed by the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air in 2027-2028. These devices will apparently use single-stack 60Hz OLED panels.

As for Macs, Omdia believes Apple will apply 120Hz OLED two-stack panels to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as 2026, followed by 13.8-inch and 15.5-inch MacBook Air models with 120Hz single-stack panels in 2028. Two-stack panels have two emission layers, which doubles brightness and quadruples display lifespan.

Meanwhile, Omdia predicts that Apple will launch an 18.8-inch foldable device with a 120Hz single-stack panel in 2028 or later.

Commenting on the forecast, shared on X (Twitter) by leaker @Jukanlosreve, oft-accurate Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young suggested that his own predictions largely align with Omdia's predictions, barring subtle differences, such as his firm expectation that the OLED MacBook Air will use an oxide backplane and not LPTO.



OLED panels can individually control each pixel, resulting in more precise color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to other common display technologies. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and greater design flexibility. All of Apple's flagship iPhones use OLED panels, and in May the company brought the display technology to the iPad Pro for the first time.