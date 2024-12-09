OLED iPad Mini Could Launch as Soon as 2026

Apple is likely to introduce a new iPad mini with an OLED display as soon as 2026, market research firm Omdia claims.
According to Omdia's latest long-term OLED display adoption forecast, the iPad mini will get the technology in 2026 or 2027, followed by the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air in 2027-2028. These devices will apparently use single-stack 60Hz OLED panels.
As for Macs, Omdia believes Apple will apply 120Hz OLED two-stack panels to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as 2026, followed by 13.8-inch and 15.5-inch MacBook Air models with 120Hz single-stack panels in 2028. Two-stack panels have two emission layers, which doubles brightness and quadruples display lifespan.
Meanwhile, Omdia predicts that Apple will launch an 18.8-inch foldable device with a 120Hz single-stack panel in 2028 or later.
Commenting on the forecast, shared on X (Twitter) by leaker @Jukanlosreve, oft-accurate Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young suggested that his own predictions largely align with Omdia's predictions, barring subtle differences, such as his firm expectation that the OLED MacBook Air will use an oxide backplane and not LPTO.
OLED panels can individually control each pixel, resulting in more precise color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to other common display technologies. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and greater design flexibility. All of Apple's flagship iPhones use OLED panels, and in May the company brought the display technology to the iPad Pro for the first time.
Apple seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.2 today, which means it's going to see a public launch imminently. Release candidates represent the final version of new software that will be provided to the public should no last minute bugs be found, and Apple includes release notes with the RC launch.
The iOS 18.2 release notes provide a look at all of the new features that are coming...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls...
In 2025, Apple is planning to debut a thinner version of the iPhone that will be sold alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This iPhone 17 "Air" will be about two millimeters thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The iPhone 16 Pro is 8.25mm thick, so an iPhone 17 that is 2mm thinner would come in at around 6.25mm. At 6.25mm,...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 lineup may bring some of the most significant display improvements we've seen in recent years. While the iPhone 17 series isn't expected until late 2025, multiple rumors suggest Apple is working on substantial screen upgrades across its entire smartphone range.
From enhanced refresh rates to advanced materials and improved power efficiency, these display...
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for.
Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this week upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that Apple illegally deceived customers into paying for iCloud storage, according to a court filing. The decision was reported by Law360.
The lawsuit alleged that Apple deceived customers into purchasing iCloud-enabled devices by misleading customers into believing that they can...
Microsoft has discontinued its Surface Studio 2+, marking the end of the company's only direct competitor to Apple's iMac, leaving a gap in the Windows ecosystem for high-end all-in-one PCs.
Microsoft has confirmed to Windows Central that it has ended production of the Surface Studio 2+, a premium all-in-one desktop designed for creative professionals. With remaining stock now limited to...
OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a $200 per month subscription service that provides unlimited access to OpenAI o1, the company's newest and most advanced large language model.
The plan includes unlimited use of OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice, along with o1 pro mode, an o1 version that uses more compute to provide better answers to the hardest problems. In...