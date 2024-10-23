iPad Mini 7 Supports Over-the-Air Recovery Using Another iOS Device

In iOS 18, Apple includes a new over-the-air recovery feature designed to revive bricked iPhone 16 devices using another iPhone or an iPad, and it appears that the same feature can be used to recover the new iPad mini 7, too.



In iOS 18, placing an iPhone 16 next to another iPhone or iPad can start an over-the-air firmware recovery – the other device downloads a new iOS firmware and transfers it to the bricked device, removing the need to connect it to a computer. ‌This contrasts with iPhone 15 and earlier models, which require connection to a Mac or PC to restore the firmware.

9to5Mac today reports that the firmware shipped with the iPad mini 7, which is powered by an A17 Pro chip, includes the same RecoveryOS partition that was added to the iPhone 16 models. The finding puts to bed the earlier theory that the RecoveryOS partition was something exclusive to the A18 chip in the iPhone 16.

Evidence that Apple has been working on an over-the-air recovery method for iOS devices first appeared way back in iOS 13.4. Whether Apple intends to add the functionality to other iPhone or iPad models via a software update remains unclear. Apple introduced the iPad mini 7 on October 15, and the first pre-orders are arriving in the hands of customers today.