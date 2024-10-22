Apple Releases iPadOS 18.0.1 for iPad Mini 7 Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

Apple today released a new version of iPadOS 18.0.1 that's designed specifically for the iPad mini 7 that will be available as of tomorrow.



The iPadOS 18.0.1 update features the same content as the iPadOS 18.0.1 update that was released in early October, but it has a 22A8380 build number. The ‌iPad mini 7‌ isn't out just yet, but customers in Australia and New Zealand who pre-ordered will be getting their shipments in just a few hours, and they'll be able to update during the setup process.

iPadOS 18.0.1 includes a fix for an issue that could cause the iPad to unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face, plus it has a security fix to address a vulnerability with the Passwords app.

Launch versions of the ‌iPad mini 7‌ have a version of iOS 18.0 installed rather than iPadOS 18.0.1, which is why there's an out-of-the-box update. Next week, ‌iPad mini 7‌ owners can also upgrade to iPadOS 18.1, an update that includes the first Apple Intelligence features.