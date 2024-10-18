iPad Mini 7 Benchmarks Confirm 8GB RAM, 5-Core GPU's Slower Speeds
The seventh-generation iPad mini has now appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it has 8GB of memory and revealing how the 5-core GPU version of the A17 Pro chip performs.
The new iPad mini, identified as iPad 16,2 on the Geekbench database, includes the same A17 Pro SoC first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. The six-core chip is clocked at 3.78 GHz, which matches the iPhone version, but with a key distinction—a five-core GPU, which is one core less than the version found in the iPhone. This suggests that the iPad mini 7's A17 Pro chip is likely a "binned" version.
The new iPad mini's Geekbench scores reveal a range between 2,710 and 2,840 in single-core performance and 6,274 to 6,982 in multi-core performance, positioning it slightly below the iPhone 15 Pro in both metrics. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro typically scores around 2,888 in single-core and 7,169 in multi-core tests.
Nonetheless, the benchmarks confirm that the new iPad mini offers a substantial performance upgrade over its predecessor. The sixth-generation iPad mini from 2021 achieved approximate single-core scores of 2,121 and multi-core scores of 5,367.
|
|Chip
|GPU cores
|Memory
|Single-Core CPU Score
|Multi-Core CPU Score
|Metal GPU Score
|iPad mini 6 (2021)
|A15 Bionic
|5
|4GB
|2,121
|5,367
|19,486
|iPad mini 7 (2024)
|A17 Pro
|5
|8GB
|2,840
|6,982
|25,895
|iPhone 15 Pro (2023)
|A17 Pro
|6
|8GB
|2,888
|7,169
|27,144
The Geekbench listings also confirm the seventh-generation iPad mini's adoption of 8GB of memory. While this was expected due to Apple Intelligence's 8GB memory, it was not actually known until now. The previous-generation iPad mini featured just 4GB of memory, marking a substantial upgrade on the latest device.
