iPad Mini 7 Benchmarks Confirm 8GB RAM, 5-Core GPU's Slower Speeds

by

The seventh-generation iPad mini has now appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it has 8GB of memory and revealing how the 5-core GPU version of the A17 Pro chip performs.

ipad mini 7 apple intelligence a17 pro feature
The new ‌iPad mini‌, identified as iPad 16,2 on the Geekbench database, includes the same A17 Pro SoC first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. The six-core chip is clocked at 3.78 GHz, which matches the iPhone version, but with a key distinction—a five-core GPU, which is one core less than the version found in the ‌iPhone‌. This suggests that the iPad mini 7's A17 Pro chip is likely a "binned" version.

The new ‌iPad mini‌'s Geekbench scores reveal a range between 2,710 and 2,840 in single-core performance and 6,274 to 6,982 in multi-core performance, positioning it slightly below the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro in both metrics. For comparison, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro's A17 Pro typically scores around 2,888 in single-core and 7,169 in multi-core tests.

Nonetheless, the benchmarks confirm that the new ‌iPad mini‌ offers a substantial performance upgrade over its predecessor. The sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ from 2021 achieved approximate single-core scores of 2,121 and multi-core scores of 5,367.

Chip GPU cores Memory Single-Core CPU Score Multi-Core CPU Score Metal GPU Score
‌iPad mini‌ 6 (2021) A15 Bionic 5 4GB 2,121 5,367 19,486
‌iPad mini 7‌ (2024) A17 Pro 5 8GB 2,840 6,982 25,895
‌iPhone 15‌ Pro (2023) A17 Pro 6 8GB 2,888 7,169 27,144

The Geekbench listings also confirm the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌'s adoption of 8GB of memory. While this was expected due to Apple Intelligence's 8GB memory, it was not actually known until now. The previous-generation ‌iPad mini‌ featured just 4GB of memory, marking a substantial upgrade on the latest device.

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
24 minutes ago at 05:22 am
That’s great but the mini 6 has never once not been up to any task I have put it up to. No reason to upgrade unless you’re coming from a much older device.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zwhaler Avatar
Zwhaler
20 minutes ago at 05:25 am
Hey, not a problem. Anyone complaining about this is silly.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
11 minutes ago at 05:35 am

That’s great but the mini 6 has never once not been up to any task I have put it up to. No reason to upgrade unless you’re coming from a much older device.
I won't "upgrade" from my mini 6, but if they ended up "fixing" the jelly scroll issue I'll probably get the 7 and give the 6 to my mom who wouldn't notice the issue. Figure twice the ram/storage plus no jelly scroll would be worth it. Besides she just mentioned the other day she misses the mini sometimes (has an Air 4 too) for reading. The mini 4 she had the battery started swelling and I haven't replaced it yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
9 minutes ago at 05:36 am
I still have and use a Mini 5, which IIRC, has 3GB of RAM. Over the years I've used it I've never encountered an issue/slowdown/etc.

Disclaimer: I've never used it to mine bitcoin or for decrypting secret encrypted military communications from foreign adversaries.

For those who insist a Mini needs more than 8 GB of RAM, simply purchase a tablet from an Apple competitor and find happiness. Easy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
polyphenol Avatar
polyphenol
15 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Has anyone complained about the battery life of the new mini 7 - yet? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
14 minutes ago at 05:31 am
I guess they have to do something to clear out the warehouse full of defective iPhone 15 Pro CPU's with a bad core... ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
