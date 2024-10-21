iPad Mini 7 Will Have Day One Update
Apple is set to release the iPad mini 7 on Wednesday, and new iPad mini owners will have an update waiting right out of the box. Apple is shipping the iPad mini 7 with a version of iOS 18.0, which is no longer the current version of iOS 18.
iPad mini owners will need to install iOS 18.0.1, and Apple has a special version of the update ready to go, with a version number of 22A8380. iOS 18.0.1 included some important bug fixes and security updates, so it'll be worth updating to right away if you're getting a new iPad mini.
After that day one update, iPad mini owners will need to install a second update next Monday, which is when Apple will release iOS 18.1. iOS 18.1 is the first version of iOS 18 that includes Apple Intelligence features, which the iPad mini 7 will support with its A17 Pro chip.
Apple first announced the iPad mini last Tuesday, and along with an A17 Pro chip, it includes Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. The iPad mini 7 is priced starting at $499.
