iPad Mini 8 Rumored to Feature OLED Display With These Benefits Likely

The next iPad mini will feature an OLED display, display industry analyst Ross Young said in a social media post on Wednesday.



"Next iPad Mini will have an OLED," he said, succinctly.

Compared to the iPad mini 7 and previous models of the device, which have LCD displays, benefits of OLED technology should include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

Given the iPad mini 7 just launched this week, it could take at least a few more years before the iPad mini 8 is released. While the iPad mini was updated on an annual basis between 2012 and 2015, the device has only been updated three times since then, including in March 2019, September 2021, and this month.

Apple has been gradually transitioning its products to OLED displays, including the iPad Pro earlier this year, so it would make sense for the iPad mini to eventually follow suit. Plus, an iPad mini with an OLED display has already been rumored previously, so it looks increasingly likely that such a device is on Apple's roadmap.

Other devices rumored to get an OLED display include a new iPhone SE next year, followed by the iPad Air and MacBook Pro in a few years from now.

Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and he has a mostly-accurate track record with display-related information for future Apple products. For example, he was the first source to reveal the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, over a year before the devices launched.