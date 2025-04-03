OLED iPad Mini Display in Testing Reportedly Made by Samsung

Apple is currently evaluating a new small-sized OLED display for its next iPad mini model, according to a Chinese leaker with sources in Apple's supply chain.



Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station today made the claim in a brief preview of upcoming tablets from different brands. The leaker went on to say that the OLED display in question is made by Samsung, but that they remain unsure if it features a higher refresh rate than the 60Hz LCD display used in the existing iPad mini 7.

Reports last year claimed that Apple had requested OLED display panels designed for future iPad mini models from its suppliers.

In May 2024, it was reported that Samsung Display had started developing sample 8-inch OLED panels for a future ‌iPad mini‌, with plans to initiate mass production at its facility in Cheonan in the second half of 2025. The same report claimed that Apple will bring an OLED panel to the iPad Air alongside the ‌iPad mini‌ in 2026.

That outlook differs slightly from a December report by analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) that said an 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini is planned for a 2026 launch, while 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Air models are expected to follow in 2027.

OLED panels can individually control each pixel, resulting in more precise color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to other common display technologies. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and greater design flexibility. All of Apple's flagship iPhones use OLED panels, and in May 2024 the company brought the display technology to the iPad Pro for the first time.

Unlike Apple's ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which feature two-stack low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels‌, the ‌iPad mini‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ may have single-stack low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels, meaning that they may be dimmer and continue to lack ProMotion.