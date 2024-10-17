iPad Mini 7 Charging Speed Likely Remains at 20W
The seventh-generation iPad mini's charging speed is capped at 20W, according to a Chinese regulatory filing.
The new iPad mini's charging speed has seemingly been confirmed through a China Compulsory Certificate (3C) certification report (spotted by 91Mobiles), revealing that the new model has the same charging specification as its immediate predecessor. According to the 3C certification, the seventh-generation iPad mini (model A2996) supports 20W "fast charging," using a 9VDC x 2.22A power output. This is the same wattage as the sixth-generation iPad mini, which also featured a 20W USB-C charger. The listing also mentions a 45W adapter, but the iPad mini's actual charging speed is capped at 20W. This limitation puts it behind several competitors in the market, such as the OnePlus Pad 2, which boasts 67W fast charging.
The 2021, sixth-generation iPad mini gained 20W charging thanks to the implementation of a USB-C port, 8W more than the fifth-generation iPad mini, which had a Lightning port. The iPad Air is similarly capped at 20W, but tests show that the iPad Pro can reach charging speeds of up to 30W. Apple's focus on optimizing long-term battery life may be one reason why charging speeds remain relatively conservative across its product lines. Faster charging can generate additional heat, which can reduce battery lifespan over time.
