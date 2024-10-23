iPad Mini 7 With Apple Intelligence Available Today for Same-Day Pickup

by

Starting today, Apple's new iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro chip is available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.

ipad mini 7 1
Customers across Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location. Apple has yet to update its online store for customers in the United States and Canada, but that will change in the next couple of hours.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet device and the latest model features a slim-bezeled design, an A17 Pro chip with support for Apple Intelligence features that are coming in iPadOS 18.1, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil Pro support. Base storage has been doubled, so the entry-level iPad mini starts with 128GB of storage, up from 64GB. 256GB and 512GB options are available as upgrades.

The 12MP wide back camera on the new iPad mini now supports Smart HDR 4 and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app, while the USB-C port delivers 2x faster wired connections than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps. The iPad mini 7's cellular version supports sub-6GHz 5G, an upgrade from LTE, and now includes Wi-Fi 6E for faster 6GHz connections. Bluetooth is improved to version 5.3, and Apple has replaced the nano-SIM slot with eSIM-only connectivity worldwide.

Note that iPad mini models sold in Europe do not come with a power adapter in the box, whereas models sold in the US do include a 20W USB-C adapter.

The iPad mini comes in four colors, including Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Space Gray. It starts at $499 for the 128GB Wi-Fi-only model, going up to $799 for the 512GB model. Cellular models are available for $150 more over the base price of each configuration. Apple is also selling new $59 Smart Folio cases for the iPad mini in matching colors, while the Apple Pencil Pro that works with the iPad mini is available for $129.

Related Roundup: iPad mini
Tag: Apple Intelligence
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Monday October 21, 2024 1:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks the first significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a ...
Read Full Article43 comments
Tim Cook Vision Pro

Tim Cook Admits Truth About Vision Pro Following Lackluster Sales

Monday October 21, 2024 8:21 am PDT by
The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen this summer interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Vision Pro, innovation, Apple Intelligence, and more. Image Credit: Vanity Fair Cook admitted that the Vision Pro headset is not a mass-market product due to its high price. "At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Cook. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have...
Read Full Article207 comments
airpods pro 2 hearing aids

Apple Confirms AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Features Launching in iOS 18.1 Next Week

Monday October 21, 2024 5:32 am PDT by
Apple will release iOS 18.1 next week, introducing a suite of advanced hearing health capabilities to the AirPods Pro 2 and the first Apple Intelligence features. The timing of the update was confirmed by reviewers who were given early access to the AirPods Pro 2's new hearing health features, which are now known to be included in the update. The update will include three core features:...
Read Full Article79 comments
mac magic keyboard

Apple Working on New Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Keyboard

Monday October 21, 2024 10:59 am PDT by
Apple may soon release new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, according to code found in the iOS 18.1 release candidate by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. There are references to a new Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and several Magic Keyboards, which would include versions with Touch ID and number pads, as well as models without. While there is no...
Read Full Article220 comments
m3 mbp space black

Gurman: New MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini Models With M4 Chips Launching 'Very Soon'

Tuesday October 22, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch its first Macs with the M4 series of chips "very soon," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a social media post today, Gurman said these Macs will include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models specifically. He continues to expect the next Mac mini to feature a "revamped" design, in line with his previous reporting that said the new model will be nearly...
Read Full Article67 comments
apple intelligence black

Gurman: Apple Believes Its AI Technology Is Two Years Behind Rivals

Monday October 21, 2024 3:20 am PDT by
Some Apple employees believe that the company's in-house generative AI technology powering Apple Intelligence is more than two years behind industry leaders, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman's sources within Apple tell him that the company's own studies suggest its upcoming AI features lack the "wow factor" of rival technologies...
Read Full Article202 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Apple Seeds iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 Release Candidates With Apple Intelligence

Monday October 21, 2024 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The release candidate software comes a week after Apple seeded the seventh iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note ...
Read Full Article101 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Friday October 18, 2024 1:45 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're well into October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been 225+ days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M3 versions of the ...
Read Full Article54 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max Firmware

Tuesday October 22, 2024 11:39 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the Lightning version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 6F21, up from the prior 6A326 firmware that these devices were previously running. There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but given that these are all older models, it is likely that the new...
Read Full Article57 comments

Top Rated Comments

Prince Akeem Avatar
Prince Akeem
18 minutes ago at 04:28 am
With Apple Intelligence? It's still not released. So it doesn't have it. "Support for Apple intelligence" is not the same as having it. Apple only sells a promise like some failed AI devices like Rabbit R1 or Pin did. You'll currently still have to trust and see if Apple is going to deliver.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
19callum93 Avatar
19callum93
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
With Apple Intelligence ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments