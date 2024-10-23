iPad Mini 7 With Apple Intelligence Available Today for Same-Day Pickup

Starting today, Apple's new iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro chip is available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.



Customers across Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location. Apple has yet to update its online store for customers in the United States and Canada, but that will change in the next couple of hours.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet device and the latest model features a slim-bezeled design, an A17 Pro chip with support for Apple Intelligence features that are coming in iPadOS 18.1, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil Pro support. Base storage has been doubled, so the entry-level iPad mini starts with 128GB of storage, up from 64GB. 256GB and 512GB options are available as upgrades.

The 12MP wide back camera on the new iPad mini now supports Smart HDR 4 and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app, while the USB-C port delivers 2x faster wired connections than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps. The iPad mini 7's cellular version supports sub-6GHz 5G, an upgrade from LTE, and now includes Wi-Fi 6E for faster 6GHz connections. Bluetooth is improved to version 5.3, and Apple has replaced the nano-SIM slot with eSIM-only connectivity worldwide.

Note that iPad mini models sold in Europe do not come with a power adapter in the box, whereas models sold in the US do include a 20W USB-C adapter.

The iPad mini comes in four colors, including Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Space Gray. It starts at $499 for the 128GB Wi-Fi-only model, going up to $799 for the 512GB model. Cellular models are available for $150 more over the base price of each configuration. Apple is also selling new $59 Smart Folio cases for the iPad mini in matching colors, while the Apple Pencil Pro that works with the iPad mini is available for $129.