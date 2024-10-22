New iPad Mini 7 Models Begin Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It's Wednesday, October 23 in Australia and New Zealand, which means that customers who pre-ordered one of the new iPad mini 7 devices are starting to receive their orders.



Apple introduced the iPad mini 7 on October 15, which is also when the company began accepting pre-orders. While the ‌iPad mini 7‌ has the same design as the iPad mini 6, it is equipped with an A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM in order to support the Apple Intelligence features that are coming in iPadOS 18.1.

The ‌iPad mini 7‌ also offers Wi-Fi 6E, faster USB-C data transfer speeds, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. It now offers a minimum of 128GB of storage with an option to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB, and Apple also unveiled new colors.

There are no Apple retail stores in New Zealand, but Apple Stores in Australia will have the new ‌iPad mini 7‌ available for walk-in purchases. We are not expecting any shortages of the new tablet.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the ‌iPad mini 7‌ will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America.

The ‌iPad mini 7‌ is priced starting at $499, and it continues to be Apple's smallest tablet.