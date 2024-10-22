New iPad Mini Compatible With Final Cut Pro, But Lacks Stage Manager

Apple last year released Final Cut Pro for iPad Pro and iPad Air models with the M1 chip and newer, and now its professional video editing app is also compatible with the new seventh-generation iPad mini, which launches this Wednesday.



Apple recently updated the App Store listing for Final Cut Pro to indicate the app is now compatible with both M-series chips and the A17 Pro chip in the new iPad mini.

We have also confirmed that the new iPad mini is not compatible with the Stage Manager feature, which is not very surprising given the device's smaller 8.3-inch display size compared to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models.