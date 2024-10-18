New iPad Mini Ships With iPadOS 18.0, Apple Intelligence Coming Later

by

Just like iPhone 16 models, the new iPad mini is likely to launch without Apple Intelligence, but the features should be available on the device soon.

ipad mini 7 feature
Geekbench results for the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip list the device as running iPadOS 18.0, instead of iPadOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence.

Last month, a private account on social media platform X with a proven track record of sharing upcoming iOS versions mentioned a special build of iPadOS 18.0 for the iPad mini 7, and it appears that the device will indeed come preinstalled with iPadOS 18.0 out of the box when it begins arriving to customers on Wednesday, October 23.

Fortunately, new iPad mini owners shouldn't have to wait too long for Apple Intelligence. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week reiterated his expectation that iPadOS 18.1 will be released on Monday, October 28, so Apple Intelligence should be available on the new iPad mini merely five days after the device launches.

Apple's press release for the new iPad mini had already mentioned that the first Apple Intelligence features would be available on the device starting with an iPadOS 18.1 software update this month, and now the situation is fully clear.

The first Apple Intelligence features include writing tools, notification summaries, and more.

