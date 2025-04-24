Everything Rumored for the 2025 Apple Watch Series 11

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch today, we thought we'd take a look at what Apple has in store for the next-generation version of the device that's coming this fall. The Apple Watch Series 11 doesn't sound like it's going to be a groundbreaking anniversary device, but Apple could surprise us.





New Modem Technology

Right now, the Apple Watch uses Intel cellular modems that are limited to LTE connectivity, but Apple is planning to instead adopt technology from MediaTek for future Apple Watch models. MediaTek's modem chip supports 5G RedCap, which is a 5G service specifically designed for wearables that don't need standard 5G speeds.

5G RedCap could bring 5G connectivity to the Apple Watch, which would likely be an improvement over the existing LTE connectivity options.

Chip Improvements

We could get an updated S11 chip for the Apple Watch this year, which would have a more compact, efficient design. There could be optimizations in battery life, along with additional space for a larger battery or other components.

Health Features

Apple is working on a blood pressure monitoring feature, and there is a chance that it could launch in 2025 models, though there have been rumors of development issues that could push it back.

When blood pressure monitoring comes to the Apple Watch, it won't provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements, instead simply monitoring for hypertension and providing an alert if the condition is detected over time. Hypertension is a serious issue where a person's blood pressure stays high over time, and it is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

After receiving a hypertension alert, an Apple Watch user could provide that information to a medical professional for additional testing, similar to how the existing atrial fibrillation features work in the Apple Watch. Apple has been running into problems with accuracy and reliability that could cause delays.

watchOS Revamp

watchOS 12, set to launch in September, will bring some watchOS design changes to the Apple Watch Series 11 along with existing Apple Watch models.

Rumors suggest that it will have visionOS-like design changes that will match the changes coming in iOS 19, but it won't be a complete design overhaul. We could see new interface elements that are inspired by visionOS, with an emphasis on translucency, glass-like finishes, rounded buttons, and subtle lighting effects.

Apple could also introduce a new set of features "powered" by Apple Intelligence. These capabilities won't run directly on the Apple Watch because it does not have enough RAM or storage space to support it, but a connected iPhone will be able to supply enough power for Apple Watch ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features.

AI-Powered Health Coaching

In an update to ‌iOS 19‌, Apple could introduce a new version of the Health app that would feature personalized health recommendations to help users lead a healthier lifestyle. This would naturally have an Apple Watch component, using data gathered by the watch and providing on-device guidance.

Food tracking features could also be introduced in the future, with Apple set to compete with apps like MyFitnessPal.

What Happened to Redesign Rumors?

Ahead of when the Apple Watch Series 10 launched, there were rumors that Apple was working on a special anniversary version of the device, or an "Apple Watch X" with a major design overhaul. That redesign was said to include a thinner casing and a new way for bands to attach to the device using a magnetic connection, which would have meant that existing bands would not be compatible with new Apple Watch models.

With the Series 10, we did get a thinner casing, but there was no new band attachment system. It's not clear if that's been scrapped entirely, but it's not a rumor that has popped back up for the Series 11.

Apple didn't acknowledge the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch last year, so that could be something that will come up with the Series 11 launch.

What About Blood Oxygen Monitoring?

Since early 2024, Apple Watch models sold in the United States have not had blood oxygen monitoring capabilities after Apple was forced to remove the feature or face an import ban for patent violations. No Apple Watch Series 10 models in the U.S. have a functioning blood oxygen monitoring feature, and it's looking like the Apple Watch 11 won't either.

There have been no signs as of late that hint at whether and when blood oxygen monitoring is coming back. Apple has the ability to re-enable blood oxygen monitoring via a software update because the hardware is still there, but so far, Apple doesn't seem willing to settle with Masimo, the company that sued it, nor have we heard rumors of an alternative solution.

Apple could win an appeal of the case, settle, or create a new method for blood oxygen sensing that doesn't use Masimo technology, but if none of those things happen, it will be years before blood oxygen sensing comes back. Masimo's patents are set to expire in 2028, so at least there's hope for a blood oxygen sensing before the end of the decade.

Pricing

If new tariffs are introduced on semiconductors and Apple's products aren't exempted, there is a possibility that the Series 11 models could get more expensive. As of now, though, we're still expecting a $399 starting point.

Apple is working on some much more exciting updates for future versions of the Apple Watch, but we're still several years away from most of them.

We're expecting the Apple Watch Series 11 to be announced in September alongside new iPhone 17 models.