Apple Watches With Cameras Rumored, But FaceTime Unlikely

Apple is working on multiple new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras for release by 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple plans to add a camera in the screen area on a future Apple Watch Series model. On a future Apple Watch Ultra, he expects the camera to be on the right side of the watch, near the Digital Crown.

Gurman does not expect the cameras to enable FaceTime on the Apple Watch. Instead, he said the cameras would enable Visual Intelligence on future Apple Watch models. This feature would allow Apple Watch users to quickly receive information about items or places their surroundings. For example, they could point their Apple Watch at a restaurant to receive its hours or ratings as they pass by on the sidewalk.

Visual Intelligence debuted on all iPhone 16 models last year, and it is available on iPhone 15 Pro models starting with iOS 18.4.

Apple is also planning to add tiny cameras to future AirPods models, he said. The cameras will bring more AI capabilities to both the Apple Watch and AirPods, allowing Apple to better compete with other AI-powered wearables on the market.