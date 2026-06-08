iOS 27 Beta Available Today With These 12 New Features

Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, and there are many rumored features and changes for iPhones.



The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Below, we outline 12 new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27:



As was the case with iOS 26, it is likely that anyone with an Apple Developer account will be able to install the iOS 27 developer beta for free, with Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per year no longer required. After registering, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Developer Beta once it is seeded later today.

To install a public beta, first sign up at beta.apple.com. After enrolling, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Public Beta once it is available.

iOS beta versions can have bugs and performance issues. Backing up your iPhone before installing beta software is highly recommended.