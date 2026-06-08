iOS 27 Beta Available Today With These 12 New Features
Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, and there are many rumored features and changes for iPhones.
The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.
Below, we outline 12 new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27:
- Siri App: A dedicated Siri app will allow users to have back-and-forth conversations with Siri, similar to other chatbots like ChatGPT.
- Search or Ask: Swiping down on the Dynamic Island area will open a new "Search or Ask" interface powered by the revamped Siri.
- "Create a Pass" in Apple Wallet: iOS 27 will reportedly let users create their own digital passes for physical items like a gym membership card.
- Apple Cash Bill Splitting: In the Wallet and Messages apps, a person who paid a bill in full will be able to take a photo of the receipt, assign individual items to certain people, and then generate Apple Cash payment requests for the purpose of reimbursement. Apple Cash is currently available in the U.S. only.
- "Extend" and "Reframe" in Photos: Two new Apple Intelligence photo editing options.
- Generated Subtitles: Apple previewed new accessibility features coming in iOS 27, including automatic captions for personal iPhone videos.
- Apple Maps via Satellite: iOS 27 will reportedly include several new satellite features, including Apple Maps via satellite.
- Battery Life Enhancements: iOS 27 been likened to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is reportedly focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. Longer battery life is expected as a result.
- Improved Autocorrect: Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect functionality.
- Visual Intelligence Expansion: A new "Siri" mode in the Camera app will let you scan nutrition labels and contact information.
- Apple Intelligence for Shortcuts: In the Shortcuts app, Apple Intelligence will be able to create shortcuts based on natural language prompts.
- Custom Wallpapers: Apple Intelligence will be able to generate iPhone wallpapers.
As was the case with iOS 26, it is likely that anyone with an Apple Developer account will be able to install the iOS 27 developer beta for free, with Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per year no longer required. After registering, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Developer Beta once it is seeded later today.
To install a public beta, first sign up at beta.apple.com. After enrolling, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Public Beta once it is available.
iOS beta versions can have bugs and performance issues. Backing up your iPhone before installing beta software is highly recommended.