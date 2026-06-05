 iOS 27 Will Reportedly Give Your iPhone 'Longer Battery Life' - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Will Reportedly Give Your iPhone 'Longer Battery Life'

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iOS 27 Will Give Your iPhone Longer Battery Life FeatureiOS 27 is rumored to be focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, and this should result in "longer battery life," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In line with his previous reporting, Gurman today said Apple is "making performance improvements aimed at extending the battery life of the iPhone," but he said it is "unclear if Apple will quantify how much longer devices will last." In other words, it remains to be seen if Apple highlights the battery life improvements during its WWDC 2026 keynote this Monday.

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Top Rated Comments

D
dblissmn
21 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I hope they're right. We could do with a serious de-crufting of software. Standardizing OS's on Apple Silicon across the range seems like an opportunity to do it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
iOS 26 also promised to give longer battery life, and oh boy, we sure didn't get that
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
cigz
9 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Yeah, sure. We also heard that with iOS 26 and it's "adaptive power mode" and how did it end?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
macbookj0e
23 minutes ago at 07:23 am
This is good news. Hopefully this is the iPhones “snow leopard” moment!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
24 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Better battery life for free? I’ll take it to go!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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