 Apple Teases Next Week's WWDC 2026 Event: 'All Systems Glow' - MacRumors
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Apple Teases Next Week's WWDC 2026 Event: 'All Systems Glow'

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Apple's annual developers conference WWDC returns for 2026 next week, and the company has teased the event with a new "All systems glow" tagline.

WWDC 2026 All Systems Glow
"All systems glow" is a play on the phrase "all systems go," and it likely hints at Siri's rumored new design on iOS 27. Both a dedicated Siri app and a new "Search or Ask" feature in the iPhone's Dynamic Island will reportedly have a dark color scheme with glowing elements, as shown in leaked images last week.

iOS 27s New Siri App and Search or Ask Feature Leaked in Screenshots Feature
Apple's previous tagline for WWDC 2026 was "Coming bright up." That tagline and the graphics for the event all hint at the new Siri design as well.

WWDC 2026 kicks off with Apple's keynote on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The company is set to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 on that day, and the conference will run through Friday, June 12, with hundreds of developer sessions to be shared online.

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tag: Siri Guide
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
17 minutes ago at 08:29 am
Going to be a very interesting WWDC.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lepetitnicolas Avatar
lepetitnicolas
15 minutes ago at 08:30 am
All system glow...
I hope it will not end in "Cupertino we have a problem".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am
I already hate this because it sounds like it's going to be "every part of iOS is 'powered' by AI"...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marco Klobas Avatar
Marco Klobas
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am

All system glow...
I hope it will not end in "Cupertino we have a problem".
In that case: All systems slow or blow.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
14 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Hopefully new computer hardware with a glowing Apple logo returning.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am
nvidia and windows just impressed me over WWDC which is all Siri and ai which is 2 years delayed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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