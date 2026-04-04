 Apple CarPlay Just Got Three Popular iPhone Apps - MacRumors
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Apple CarPlay Just Got Three Popular iPhone Apps

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Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen received three popular apps this week: ChatGPT, Google Meet, and Audiomack.

Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra ScreenCarPlay Ultra in an Aston Martin

In addition, WhatsApp is beta testing a revamped CarPlay app that will improve upon the basic Siri-based functionality that was previously available.

Make sure you have the latest version of each app and they will automatically appear on CarPlay.

ChatGPT

carplay chatgpt 2
Starting with iOS 26.4, CarPlay supports voice-based conversational apps. This means that chatbots can extend their iPhone apps to CarPlay for voice-based conversations, and OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the first options available.

With the ChatGPT app on CarPlay, you can have voice conversations with ChatGPT while the app is open, and view the titles of your past conversations. For safety reasons, the app does not show the text or images within conversations.

Google Meet

Google Meet CarPlay
Google Meet is now available on CarPlay as well, allowing you to join meetings with a single tap, view your upcoming schedule, and participate in audio calls. For safety reasons, you cannot view video calls on the CarPlay interface.

Audiomack

Audiomack CarPlay
Audiomack expanded to CarPlay this week. The 11th-most downloaded app in the App Store's Music category in the U.S. lets you stream and download songs, with a focus on independent artists and especially the Afrobeats and hip-hop genres.

Audiomack's CarPlay app has Discover, Charts, Playlists, and My Library tabs, allowing you to listen to your existing songs and discover new ones.

Coming Soon: Revamped WhatsApp

Revamped WhatsApp CarPlay Beta
A revamped WhatsApp app for CarPlay is currently in beta testing.

WhatsApp is already available on CarPlay, but the app has limited Siri-based functionality. The revamped app displays lists of recent chats and phone calls, and there is also a tab that displays a list of your favorite contacts.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

T
tktv
23 hours ago at 06:49 am
...and yet, still no weather app.

The calculator on iPad team must be working this one.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boswald Avatar
boswald
1 day ago at 06:28 am

Was hoping to see apps besides WhatsApp and Google.
Unfortunately WhatsCrap is still popular. :(
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 day ago at 06:24 am
Was hoping to see apps besides WhatsApp and Google.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
alayal
18 hours ago at 11:58 am

Unfortunately WhatsCrap is still popular. :(
not only popular but quit WhatsApp is the most similar thing to have a social dead in some countries... I wish I could remove from it from my phone and only have it on my iPad at home to check latter but today it is imposible in Europe
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DesignTime
23 hours ago at 07:24 am
Just wondering how many people have an afternoon Google Meet schedule similar to what is shown in the mockup graphic? Are there really people who are only in meetings from 12:30 to 4:30? How does that person actually contribute to society?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
svish
7 hours ago at 11:18 pm
Good to know about this. However don't think they are of any use to me as I don't use these apps. As for ChatGPT, I prefer to use the web version.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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