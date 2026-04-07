iPhone Fold Expected to Launch on Time in September Despite Delay Rumors

Apple's iPhone Fold development is progressing smoothly and the device is set to launch during the standard September iPhone timeframe, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The ‌iPhone Fold‌ will be available for sale "around the same time" or "soon after" the iPhone 18 Pro models.



Gurman's report contradicts information from Japanese site Nikkei that suggested ‌iPhone Fold‌ engineering delays could push the device's launch into 2027, and he says that Nikkei's report is "off base." The site said that Apple is running into engineering problems that are more complex and taking longer to resolve than anticipated.

Just two weeks ago, Gurman himself said that the ‌iPhone Fold‌ was likely to ship later than the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and 18 Pro Max, but it appears Apple's plans have changed.

The intricate design of the ‌iPhone Fold‌'s display could limit available supply, which is in line with information from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In December, Kuo said that production challenges could limit supply and result in ‌iPhone Fold‌ shortages, but he did not mention a launch delay.

Gurman says that while Apple currently intends to start selling the ‌iPhone Fold‌ alongside the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, the company's plans could change and "timing isn't final."

Mass production on the ‌iPhone Fold‌ has not yet begun, and the device is still in the engineering verification phase. Yesterday, leaked info suggested Apple had begun trial production. With multiple reports coming out about early manufacturing tests, it sounds like Apple is moving through its standard launch process. Additional people at the company's partner factories have likely gained access to the device, leading to an uptick in leaks and the mixed information we're hearing about launch timelines.

Since the ‌iPhone Fold‌ is an all-new device and the most interesting iPhone that Apple has launched in over a decade, we can expect a constant stream of rumors from now until September.

The first alleged ‌iPhone Fold‌ dummy models were spotted today, though the dummy devices look almost identical to 3D printed mockups that a MacRumors forum member drew up based on rumors back in May 2025. We may soon see more detailed dummy models and part leaks.

The ‌iPhone Fold‌ will have a ~5.5-inch display when folded, and a ~7.8-inch display when open. It will be around 4.5mm thick, and it will feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, which will make it similar to an iPad in design. It will be wider and shorter than other foldable smartphones on the market.

What we know so far about the ‌iPhone Fold‌ is summarized in our dedicated iPhone Fold roundup.