iOS 26.4.1 Update for iPhones is Coming Soon
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.4.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.4.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released either this week or next week.
Last month, Apple launched the Studio Display XDR, and it promised to release a Medical Imaging Calibrator that enables the monitor to display DICOM medical imaging. 9to5Mac today reported that the feature has received FDA clearance and is launching this week, so perhaps there will be a macOS 26.4.1 update and/or a Studio Display XDR firmware update too.
The medical feature will allow radiologists to view diagnostic images in apps like Visage 7 directly on the Studio Display XDR, according to Apple.
These updates will come out ahead of iOS 26.5 and macOS 26.5, which are currently in beta.
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