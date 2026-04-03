New Apple TV Waiting for Siri: Here's What's Coming When It Launches

We're long overdue for an Apple TV update, and there have been rumors about an imminent refresh since late last year. It's now sounding like we're not going to get a new version for several months because of Siri delays. If you're holding out for a new model, here's a recap on what to expect when it eventually comes out so you can decide whether to continue to wait, or buy now.

Design

‌Apple TV‌ design updates are few and far between, and that's not changing in 2026. The next ‌Apple TV‌ is going to have the same squircle shape as the current model, and it'll continue to be made from a black plastic material.

We're expecting the 2026 ‌Apple TV‌ to be indistinguishable from the existing ‌Apple TV‌ on the exterior.

New Chip

A new A-series chip will be the main ‌Apple TV‌ update, and rumors suggest that it will get the A17 Pro chip that Apple first used in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Compared to the A15 Bionic in the current ‌Apple TV‌, the A17 Pro is a big update, and it's a good reason to hold off on buying the current model. The A17 Pro is built on a 3-nanometer process for faster speed and better efficiency, and it has hardware-accelerated ray tracing for higher-quality graphics in games.

Given that Apple has held the ‌Apple TV‌ update for so long, it's entirely possible it'll get an even newer chip like the A18 or A19. A RAM update is possible too, especially if the ‌Apple TV‌ has any kind of Apple Intelligence support.



Apple Intelligence and Siri

The next ‌Apple TV‌ is supposedly ready to launch at any time, but new ‌Siri‌ features are the holdup. Apple wants to debut the ‌Apple TV‌ with the smarter version of ‌Siri‌ that's in the works, and it's not ready to go.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the Apple TV is linked to "new artificial intelligence features" that Apple has postponed until September 2026. Apple intended to launch the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features in spring 2026, but the company was still experiencing issues with ‌Siri‌. At this point, we're not going to see new ‌Siri‌ capabilities until iOS 27, which also means a delay for all the devices that Apple is holding.

Along with the ‌Apple TV‌, the rumored home hub and a next-generation version of the HomePod are waiting on ‌Siri‌.

Updated ‌Siri‌ features will likely require more RAM and a faster chip, so if you want the smarter ‌Siri‌ on the ‌Apple TV‌, that's another reason to wait before making a purchase.



Wi-Fi

The ‌Apple TV‌ could get Apple's N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. Wi-Fi 7 works with the 6GHz band offered by newer routers.

6GHz connectivity is faster and less congested, which you generally want for a device designed for streaming content.



Bluetooth

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K could get Bluetooth 6 for connecting devices like controllers and earbuds.



Pricing

There might be a cheaper version of the ‌Apple TV‌ available because there have been rumors of a price drop.

Apple could release two models, one that's higher-end and one that has lower specs and a lower price tag, or it could keep the existing ‌Apple TV‌ around as a low-cost option.



Launch Date

If the new version of ‌Siri‌ has been pushed to ‌iOS 27‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ is tied to that update, we're not going to see the ‌Apple TV‌ refreshed until September 2026 or later.