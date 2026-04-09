Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.4.1, a minor update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out last September. macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 comes two weeks after Apple launched macOS Tahoe 26.4.
Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, it includes unspecified bug fixes.
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