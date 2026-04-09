 Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 With Bug Fixes - MacRumors
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Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 With Bug Fixes

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Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.4.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system that came out last September. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4.1 comes two weeks after Apple launched macOS Tahoe 26.4.

macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb 2
Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, it includes unspecified bug fixes.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

Top Rated Comments

C
catracho504
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Not showing for me
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
capamac Avatar
capamac
3 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Still sticking with Sequoia. :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am
From now on I'm going to consider the term unspecified bug fixes to either mean:

a) so many we'd rather not list them
b) so bad we'd rather not admit them
c) both of the above
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aroom Avatar
aroom
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
safari seems snappier
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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