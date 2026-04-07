New MacBook Neo With A19 Pro Chip and 12GB RAM Expected Next Year

Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Neo next year, according to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan.



In the latest edition of his Culpium newsletter today, Culpan said the new MacBook Neo will be equipped with a version of the A19 Pro chip from the iPhone 17 Pro models. This means the next edition of the laptop should have an increased 12GB of RAM, as that is how much unified memory the chip has in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The current MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM.

In the iPhone 17 Pro models, the A19 Pro has a 6-core GPU, but Culpan expects Apple to use a "binned" version of the chip with a 5-core GPU in the next MacBook Neo. The current model also has a 5-core GPU, so this would not be a change.

It was already widely assumed that the MacBook Neo would eventually get the A19 Pro, but Culpan's information from his supply chain sources in Asia turns it into an official rumor and provides a launch timeframe of next year. Apple unveiled the current MacBook Neo in early March this year, and it appears to be a hit so far.

According to a separate DigiTimes report today, the MacBook Neo is assembled in China and Vietnam. Culpan said Apple is in talks with suppliers to potentially boost MacBook Neo production given that sales have apparently surpassed expectations, but he noted that the company is facing a "massive dilemma" as a result.