Apple Releases iOS 26.4.1 and iPadOS 26.4.1 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released minor iOS 26.4.1 and iPadOS 26.4.1 software updates for the iPhone and iPad, respectively. The updates have a build number of 23E254, and they arrive a little more than two weeks after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.
According to Apple's release notes, the software updates contain unspecified "bug fixes."
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings → General → Software Update.
Apple is already beta testing iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, the next versions of iOS 26 that will likely launch later in April or in May.
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