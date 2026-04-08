 iPhone Ultra's Price Range Revealed - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iPhone Ultra's Price Range Revealed

by

Apple reportedly plans to unveil its long-awaited foldable iPhone in September, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed the device's supposed price range.

Apple Foldable ThumbApple's foldable iPhone is rumored to be named iPhone Ultra

In a report this week, Gurman said the foldable iPhone is expected to "cross the $2,000 threshold" in the U.S., although it is unclear if he is referring to the starting price or if only some configurations will surpass that price point.

In any case, the foldable iPhone will undoubtedly be the most expensive iPhone ever. Currently, Apple's most expensive iPhone model is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which costs $1,999 in the U.S. when configured with a maximum 2TB of storage.

If the foldable iPhone does start at $1,999, the device might cost as much as $2,799 with 2TB of storage, based on iPhone 17 Pro Max price tiers.

It was recently rumored that the foldable iPhone will be named iPhone Ultra. Apple already uses Ultra branding for the Apple Watch Ultra, CarPlay Ultra, and the M1 Ultra, M2 Ultra, and M3 Ultra series of chips for the Mac Studio.

The foldable iPhone is expected to open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. The device will reportedly have a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Bloomberg, iPhone Ultra Guide, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
13 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Nothing was revealed... he's just guessing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nickawhite
11 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Personally, I would save that kind of article title for an actual leak from Apple. This feels more like the prices were "rumored" than "revealed"...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
baryon Avatar
baryon
9 minutes ago at 11:37 am
If it can replace an iPad Mini, with the same pencil support and battery life, then it can be worth the price. If it's just an expensive iPhone that costs as much as a MacBook Pro, that's a different story...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments