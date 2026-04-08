iPhone Ultra's Price Range Revealed

Apple reportedly plans to unveil its long-awaited foldable iPhone in September, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed the device's supposed price range.

Apple's foldable iPhone is rumored to be named iPhone Ultra

In a report this week, Gurman said the foldable iPhone is expected to "cross the $2,000 threshold" in the U.S., although it is unclear if he is referring to the starting price or if only some configurations will surpass that price point.

In any case, the foldable iPhone will undoubtedly be the most expensive iPhone ever. Currently, Apple's most expensive iPhone model is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which costs $1,999 in the U.S. when configured with a maximum 2TB of storage.

If the foldable iPhone does start at $1,999, the device might cost as much as $2,799 with 2TB of storage, based on iPhone 17 Pro Max price tiers.

It was recently rumored that the foldable iPhone will be named iPhone Ultra. Apple already uses Ultra branding for the Apple Watch Ultra, CarPlay Ultra, and the M1 Ultra, M2 Ultra, and M3 Ultra series of chips for the Mac Studio.

The foldable iPhone is expected to open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. The device will reportedly have a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

