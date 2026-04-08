iOS 26.4.1 Includes These Two Changes for iPhones

Apple today released a minor iOS 26.4.1 update for the iPhone 11 and newer. While the release notes for the update only mention unspecified "bug fixes," we have since learned about two specific changes that are included in it.



First, 9to5Mac spotted an Apple Developer Forums thread suggesting that iOS 26.4.1 fixes an iOS 26.4 bug that affected iCloud syncing in some apps.

Second, an enterprise-focused Apple support document indicates that Stolen Device Protection will be automatically enabled on iPhones that update from iOS 26.4 to iOS 26.4.1. This likely applies to devices that are managed by a workplace/organization, as iOS 26.4 already turned on the feature by default for regular users.

Introduced in iOS 17.3, Stolen Device Protection adds an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also knows the device's passcode. The feature is designed to reduce instances of thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars.

When the feature is turned on, Face ID or Touch ID authentication is required for more actions than usual on an iPhone, including viewing passwords or passkeys stored in iCloud Keychain, applying for a new Apple Card, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all content and settings, using payment methods saved in Safari, and more. No passcode fallback is available in the event that the user is unable to complete Face ID or Touch ID authentication.

For especially sensitive actions, including changing the password of the Apple ID account associated with the iPhone, the feature adds a security delay on top of biometric authentication. In these cases, the user must authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, wait one hour, and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID again. However, there is no delay when the iPhone is in familiar locations, such as at home or work.

Prior to iOS 26.4, Stolen Device Protection was turned off by default on all iPhones. It can be turned on in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode.