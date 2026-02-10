Apple Expected to Launch These 10+ Products Over the Coming Months

It has been a slow start to 2026 for Apple product launches, with only a new AirTag and a special Apple Watch band released so far. We are still waiting for MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the iPhone 17e, a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, long-rumored updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and much more.

Apple Logo Zoomed
Apple is expected to release/update the following products in the first half of 2026:

Both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini were rumored to be updated in 2025, but neither were, so hopefully they will finally arrive in the first half of 2026.

Here is what is rumored for those devices:

  • Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
  • HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially a new red color option.

Some of the products listed above should be unveiled fairly soon. Apple reportedly plans to unveil the iPhone 17e next week, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will reportedly follow as early as the first week of March.

Top Rated Comments

johnrlaporta Avatar
johnrlaporta
31 minutes ago at 06:45 am
If I have to see one more article about the 16" M5 MBP "coming"...


My gosh, Apple, just release them already!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PowerMac5500 Avatar
PowerMac5500
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Zzzzzzz
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
25 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Remember: if you never expect anything, you will rarely be disappointed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
viachicago22 Avatar
viachicago22
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Is the Apple TV ever coming, lawd.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Every other day there's another article posted about what to expect in the next X months. Honestly, it's getting a bit redundant to see almost an identical article with the same products "coming soon".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments