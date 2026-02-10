Apple Expected to Launch These 10+ Products Over the Coming Months
It has been a slow start to 2026 for Apple product launches, with only a new AirTag and a special Apple Watch band released so far. We are still waiting for MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the iPhone 17e, a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, long-rumored updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and much more.
Apple is expected to release/update the following products in the first half of 2026:
- iPhone 17e: A spec-bumped successor to the iPhone 16e, with rumored upgrades including an A19 chip, MagSafe, and Apple's C1X and N1 wireless chips. The device will apparently have a notch despite earlier rumors mentioning a Dynamic Island, and pricing will continue to start at $599 in the United States.
- iPad Air: M3 chip → M4 chip.
- iPad: A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip.
- MacBook Pro: M4 Pro and M4 Max chips → M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and PCIe 5.0 support for faster SSD speeds.
- MacBook Air: M4 chip → M5 chip.
- Lower-Cost MacBook: A18 Pro chip, 12.9-inch display, and fun color options.
- Mac Studio: M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
- Studio Display: 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, up to 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip.
- Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.
- Security Camera: Apple-designed, HomeKit-enabled security camera accessory to be sold alongside the new smart home hub.
Both the Apple TV and the HomePod mini were rumored to be updated in 2025, but neither were, so hopefully they will finally arrive in the first half of 2026.
Here is what is rumored for those devices:
- Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially a new red color option.
Some of the products listed above should be unveiled fairly soon. Apple reportedly plans to unveil the iPhone 17e next week, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will reportedly follow as early as the first week of March.