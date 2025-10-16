New 14-Inch MacBook Pro Has Two Key Upgrades Beyond the M5 Chip

by

Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with an M5 chip, and there are two key storage-related upgrades beyond that chip bump.

14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard
First, Apple says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 2× faster SSD performance than the equivalent previous-generation model, so read and write speeds should get a significant boost. Apple says it is using "the latest storage technology," but it did not provide any further details, and there are no SSD benchmark results yet.

Second, Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model can now be configured with up to 4TB of storage, whereas the highest storage capacity offered for the equivalent previous-generation model was 2TB. However, the highest-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Max chips can be configured with up to 8TB of storage.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro can be pre-ordered now, and it launches Wednesday, October 22. In the U.S., pricing for this model continues to start at $1,599.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article182 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Monday October 13, 2025 8:25 am PDT by
Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV. A single line near the end of the press release states "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the...
Read Full Article277 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Announces New 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:07 am PDT by
Apple today updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, which is also available in updated iPad Pro and Vision Pro models. In addition, the base 14-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured with up to 4TB of storage on Apple's online store, whereas the previous model maxed out at 2TB. However, the maximum amount of unified RAM available for this model remains 32GB. Like...
Read Full Article262 comments
Apple iPad Pro hero M5

Apple Debuts New iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Faster Charging, and More

Wednesday October 15, 2025 6:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced the next-generation iPad Pro, featuring the custom-designed M5, C1X, and N1 chips. The M5 chip has up to a 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. It features a next-generation GPU with Neural Accelerator in each core, allowing the new iPad Pro to deliver up to 3.5x the AI performance than the previous model, and a third-generation ray-tracing ...
Read Full Article260 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones

Saturday October 11, 2025 6:59 pm PDT by
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS...
Read Full Article79 comments
joz macbook tease

Apple Teases Upcoming M5 MacBook Pro Launch: 'Something Powerful is Coming'

Tuesday October 14, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased the launch of an upcoming product, saying "something powerful is coming" on social media. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A short animation accompanying Joswiak's teaser reveals a brief glimpse of a MacBook Pro along with the words "coming soon." The shape of the MacBook Pro is a V, which is the Roman numeral...
Read Full Article200 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday October 14, 2025 8:43 am PDT by
Apple's AirPods Max have now been available for almost five years, so what do we know about the second-generation version? According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Max will be lighter than the current ones, but exactly how much is as yet known. The current AirPods Max weigh 0.85 pounds (386.2 grams), excluding the charging case, making it one of the heavier...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 6 New Features

Saturday October 11, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly a year away, a handful of new features and changes have already been rumored for the devices. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Smaller Dynamic Island The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will...
Read Full Article85 comments
maxresdefault

Here's Everything Apple Announced Today

Wednesday October 15, 2025 3:54 pm PDT by
We didn't get a second fall event this year, but Apple did unveil updated products with a series of press releases that went out today. The M5 chip made an appearance in new MacBook Pro, Vision Pro, and iPad Pro models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up our coverage and highlighted the main feature changes for each device below. MacBook Pro M5...
Read Full Article80 comments
macbook pro blue

Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Imminent: What to Expect

Tuesday October 14, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple is going to launch a new version of the MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow, so we thought we'd go over what to expect from Apple's upcoming Mac. M5 Chip The MacBook Pro will be one of the first new devices to use the next-generation M5 chip, which will replace the M4 chip. The M5 is built on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process, and it will bring speed and efficiency improvements. ...
Read Full Article56 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
58 minutes ago at 08:33 am

Apple says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 2× faster SSD performance
Sort of amazing they don't think to test this and have results ready to show.


there are no SSD benchmark results yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MallardDuck Avatar
MallardDuck
40 minutes ago at 08:51 am
I did a big upgrade to my M4 - kinda maxed it out. I honestly can't think of any feature that would be compelling enough to upgrade for a long time. AI certainly isn't it (especially in it's current form). Screen isn't a thing because 90% of the time, I work on an external monitor.

Apple's in a bit of a pickle - the hardware is so good now that the lifespan is much longer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
31 minutes ago at 08:59 am

Probably shifted from PCIE 3.0 to 4.0 drives if I had to guess.
I'd hope PCIe 5 drives at this point...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
delsoul Avatar
delsoul
10 minutes ago at 09:20 am
A person buying a base model, non pro-max version, isn’t going to buy one with 4tb of storage…especially at Apple prices. Someone frugal buying the entry model is going to more than likely just use an external drive of some sorts to backup their data. Frugality is key.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
49 minutes ago at 08:42 am

Probably shifted from PCIE 3.0 to 4.0 drives if I had to guess.
Or uses two ssds instead of one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Innovati0n Avatar
Innovati0n
39 minutes ago at 08:51 am

Where are the critics now?
Critics of what exactly? It's a solid machine and it still makes no sense to upgrade from an M4 to it. Though that isn't who they are targeting anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments