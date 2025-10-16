New 14-Inch MacBook Pro Has Two Key Upgrades Beyond the M5 Chip

Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with an M5 chip, and there are two key storage-related upgrades beyond that chip bump.



First, Apple says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 2× faster SSD performance than the equivalent previous-generation model, so read and write speeds should get a significant boost. Apple says it is using "the latest storage technology," but it did not provide any further details, and there are no SSD benchmark results yet.

Second, Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model can now be configured with up to 4TB of storage, whereas the highest storage capacity offered for the equivalent previous-generation model was 2TB. However, the highest-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Max chips can be configured with up to 8TB of storage.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro can be pre-ordered now, and it launches Wednesday, October 22. In the U.S., pricing for this model continues to start at $1,599.