New MacBook Pros Could Now Arrive in March

by

New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the release of new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models is tied to the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. The launch is said to be slated for as early as the week of March 2. He added that the M4 Pro and M4 Max models on sale today remain in short supply, indicating that the launch of new models is close.

Updated Mac Studio models "shouldn't arrive too long after the spring Mac refresh," according to Gurman. A new Studio Display and Mac mini continue to be on Apple's roadmap for this year, along with an all-new low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip. The most significant Mac launch this year will be overhauled ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with OLED displays and touch support.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Warm

Top Rated Comments

JackHinkle Avatar
JackHinkle
46 minutes ago at 06:14 am
There is no shot we’re getting the OLED MacBook Pro this year. Especially with this timing. M5 Pro and Max in March?? If we’re lucky, we get the M6 in the same old 14” chassis later this year, with the redesigned models coming early 2027.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
53 minutes ago at 06:08 am
r/macbookpro in shambles
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
43 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I'm wondering how these new MBPs will be priced, given the surging ram and ssd prices everywhere else.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pezimak Avatar
Pezimak
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am
I think these will be priced around the same as the current M4 MacBook Pro's, but I would expect a 'significant' jump in price for the rumoured new design M6 models, which is insane considering the already very high price of Apples MB Pro's. over 3 grand for the Max versions is nuts. However yes they are extremely good machines.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am

I bet will start from the same prices. Future iPhone as well
One would hope, but the proof will be in the pudding.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iBug2 Avatar
iBug2
39 minutes ago at 06:22 am
26.3 RC just got released. I don't think they'd wait that long to release 26.3. Or the Macbooks will be announced 2 weeks before they ship and March is the shipping date.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments