New MacBook Pros Could Now Arrive in March

New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the release of new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models is tied to the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. The launch is said to be slated for as early as the week of March 2. He added that the M4 Pro and M4 Max models on sale today remain in short supply, indicating that the launch of new models is close.

Updated Mac Studio models "shouldn't arrive too long after the spring Mac refresh," according to Gurman. A new Studio Display and Mac mini continue to be on Apple's roadmap for this year, along with an all-new low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip. The most significant Mac launch this year will be overhauled ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with OLED displays and touch support.