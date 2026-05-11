 Apple Releases iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 With End-to-End Encrypted RCS, New Wallpaper, and Maps Updates - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Releases iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 With End-to-End Encrypted RCS, New Wallpaper, and Maps Updates

by

Apple today released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, the newest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The software comes nearly two months after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.

iOS 26
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.8, iOS 16.7.16, iOS 18.7.9, and iPadOS 17.7.11 for older devices unable to run ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌.

iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end encryption for RCS messages exchanged between iPhone and Android users. E2EE for ‌RCS‌ requires both participants in the conversation to have a carrier that supports the feature, and carriers will be rolling out support over time. Encrypted ‌RCS‌ messages have a small lock symbol, and match the end-to-end encryption protections of iMessage.

In the Maps app, there is a new "Suggested Places" section that displays recommendations based on location and recent searches. The Maps app is getting ads this summer, and the groundwork for ads is included in iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.

Apple added a new Pride Luminance wallpaper that matches the Pride Luminance Apple Watch face and Apple Watch band. The updates are largely the same on iPad.

Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update includes the following enhancements:
- End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta) in Messages is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time. For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/109526
- Pride Luminance wallpaper that dynamically refracts a spectrum of colors, is available for download
- Suggested Places in Maps displays recommendations based on what's trending nearby and your recent searches

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/100100

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models. To learn more, please visit: https://apple.com/ios/feature-availability/

Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:https://support.apple.com/125039

iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 may be some of the last updates that we get with new features. Apple is shifting its focus to iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, new updates that will be previewed at WWDC next month.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tag: RCS Guide
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

RCS Feature 1

iOS 26.5 Brings End-to-End Encryption to iPhone-Android RCS Messages

Monday May 4, 2026 11:14 am PDT by
End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages between iPhone and Android devices is coming in iOS 26.5, Apple confirmed today. The feature is listed in Apple's iOS 26.5 release notes. Apple says end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging remains in beta even though it is being released in iOS 26.5. The feature is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time, and for conversations to ...
Read Full Article109 comments
iOS 26

Here's What's New in iOS 26.5 So Far

Tuesday April 21, 2026 1:30 pm PDT by
iOS 26.5 has been in beta since late March, with a third beta released this week. The update is relatively minor so far, which is not too surprising given that Apple is starting to shift its focus towards iOS 27. Apple will unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September. iOS 26.5 lays the groundwork for two changes, including end-to-end...
Read Full Article46 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds Second iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers

Monday April 13, 2026 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released updated first betas. Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update. iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 do not include new...
Read Full Article28 comments

Top Rated Comments

nihilisticmonk Avatar
nihilisticmonk
2 minutes ago at 10:09 am

Is this same build number as RC 2?
So infuriating that Macrumors doesn’t put this in the article so we just have to trawl the comments to find confirmation. Every. Time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments