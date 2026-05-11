Apple Releases iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 With End-to-End Encrypted RCS, New Wallpaper, and Maps Updates

Apple today released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, the newest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The software comes nearly two months after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.8, iOS 16.7.16, iOS 18.7.9, and iPadOS 17.7.11 for older devices unable to run ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌.

iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end encryption for RCS messages exchanged between iPhone and Android users. E2EE for ‌RCS‌ requires both participants in the conversation to have a carrier that supports the feature, and carriers will be rolling out support over time. Encrypted ‌RCS‌ messages have a small lock symbol, and match the end-to-end encryption protections of iMessage.

In the Maps app, there is a new "Suggested Places" section that displays recommendations based on location and recent searches. The Maps app is getting ads this summer, and the groundwork for ads is included in iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.

Apple added a new Pride Luminance wallpaper that matches the Pride Luminance Apple Watch face and Apple Watch band. The updates are largely the same on iPad.

Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update includes the following enhancements:

- End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta) in Messages is available with supported carriers and will roll out over time. For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/109526

- Pride Luminance wallpaper that dynamically refracts a spectrum of colors, is available for download

- Suggested Places in Maps displays recommendations based on what's trending nearby and your recent searches For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100 Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models. To learn more, please visit: https://apple.com/ios/feature-availability/ Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:https://support.apple.com/125039

iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 may be some of the last updates that we get with new features. Apple is shifting its focus to iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, new updates that will be previewed at WWDC next month.