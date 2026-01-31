Top Stories: Apple Creator Studio, AirTag 2, and More

It was a busy week with Apple's first real launches of 2026, led by the release of the Creator Studio app bundle and the second-generation AirTag.

We also got some rumors about Apple's plans for Mac updates in 2026, timing on the more personalized Siri finally arriving, and a significant acquisition by Apple, so read on below for all the details!

Top Stories

Apple's 'Creator Studio' App Bundle Now Available for $12.99 Per Month

Apple this week launched the new Creator Studio bundle that was initially unveiled earlier this month, providing content creators with access to six Apple apps for $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

Creator Studio includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac. Final Cut Pro is Apple's video editing software, Logic Pro is for audio editing and creation, and Pixelmator Pro is an image editing app that Apple purchased in 2024.

The Creator Studio bundle unlocks AI features that are not otherwise accessible in these apps, plus it adds new features to free apps like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, with Freeform coming later.

Be sure to check out our initial hands-on overview if you're thinking about subscribing to the bundle.

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Apple this week introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.

The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model, according to Apple. The new AirTag also has an upgraded Bluetooth chip for improved overall range outside of Precision Finding mode.

Apple also introduced this year's Black Unity band for Apple Watch, a Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop featuring the red, green, and black colors of the Pan-African flag.

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Apple released iOS 26.2.1 this week to support the new second-generation AirTag, but the company also released a slew of other iOS updates for older devices that can't run iOS 26. That includes an iOS 12.5.8 update for the iPhone 5s and 6, which is remarkable considering the iPhone 5s will turn 13 years old later this year.

The iOS updates released this week for older devices extend a certificate required for device activation, iMessage, and FaceTime, allowing these aging devices to remain functional for those who are still using them.

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In his Power On newsletter this week, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year.

It would be a rare but not unprecedented move for Apple to update the MacBook Pro twice in a year, but while previous rumors had indicated the M6 generation could arrive in either late 2026 or early 2027, Gurman now seems to be leaning more heavily toward the update arriving before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the wait for the M5 Pro and M5 Max models continues.

Here's When Apple Plans to Unveil a New Siri Powered by Google Gemini

A more personalized version of Siri powered by Google Gemini is expected to be introduced next month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"The company has been planning an announcement of the new Siri in the second half of February, when it will give demonstrations of the functionality," he wrote, in the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter.

The interim improvements to Siri will come ahead of a much bigger upgrade to include chatbot functionality and significantly more capabilities in iOS 27, which will be introduced at WWDC in June.

Apple Just Made Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever After Beats

Apple has been criticized by some observers for slow-rolling its entry into AI technology, with some suggesting the company needs to make a major acquisition to try to catch up to rivals already establishing themselves in the space.

Apple made a bit of a splash this week with its acquisition of Q.ai, which uses AI to analyze facial expressions to understand "silent speech." It's not nearly a deal on the scale of acquiring one of the major chatbot players, but at a valuation of nearly $2 billion, according to reports, it appears to stand as Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever behind Beats in 2014.

