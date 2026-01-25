Here's When Apple Plans to Unveil a New Siri Powered by Google Gemini

by

Apple plans to unveil a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google Gemini next month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

siri gemini iphone
"The company has been planning an announcement of the new Siri in the second half of February, when it will give demonstrations of the functionality," he wrote, in the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter today.

Gurman does not yet know if Apple plans to hold a full-out event to demonstrate the Siri upgrades, or if it will hold private briefings with the media.

The more personalized Siri will be part of iOS 26.4, which will be available in beta in February and released to the general public in March or early April, according to Gurman. Based on that timeframe, the new-and-improved Siri should be available to all customers with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer in just a few more months.

As previewed by Apple, the assistant "should be able to tap into personal data and on-screen content to fulfill tasks," according to Gurman.

Apple first announced the more personalized version of Siri all the way back at WWDC 2024, but it was eventually delayed. At the time, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps, as one example of a new capability.

The revamped Siri reportedly experienced issues inside Apple, leading the company to turn to Google Gemini. The revamped Siri will technically still run on a new Apple Intelligence model that has Gemini's technology baked in.

Siri will reportedly get even better on iOS 27, as Apple is said to be planning to turn the assistant into a full-out chatbot, allowing users to have sustained, back-and-forth conversations with the assistant. This will essentially turn Siri into ChatGPT or Gemini, except it will be built right into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with no app required.

Gurman said the Siri chatbot will be "competitive with Gemini 3," and "significantly more capable" than the more personalized Siri coming with iOS 26.4.

Siri's chatbot might run directly on Google's servers.

