MacBook Pro: What to Know as Wait Continues for M5 Pro and M5 Max

The launch of Apple Creator Studio on Wednesday would have been a fitting opportunity for Apple to unveil new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, but unfortunately it looks like that was nothing more than wishful thinking.



For now, all we have is a broad timeframe from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who expects new MacBook Pro models "in the first half of the year."

The next window for Apple to update the MacBook Pro might be tied to the upcoming release of macOS 26.3. In October, AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic said the MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are "expected to ship with macOS 26.3," at least as of the time that he wrote that. macOS 26.3 remains in beta testing, but it should be coming out soon, with a public release expected in the first half of February.

Like the Apple Creator Studio launch, though, the release of macOS 26.3 could come and go without any new MacBook Pro models. But, until a more specific release date is rumored, this is all we have to go on for now.

Keep in mind that Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak has often put out a social media teaser for upcoming launches lately, including for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip most recently. He did not put out a teaser before the new AirTag, but that was merely an accessory. So, perhaps we will have to wait for that.

Beyond the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the next MacBook Pro models are not expected to have any major changes. We recommend skipping the next models, unless you really need to upgrade, as the MacBook Pro is expected to receive a major redesign with an OLED touch screen, a thinner case, and more as soon as late 2026.

While reports have said there is a chance that the redesigned MacBook Pro does not arrive until 2027, there is precedent for two MacBook Pro refreshes in one year. In 2023, Apple released MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January, followed by models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in October.

In the meantime, the wait for the models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips continues.