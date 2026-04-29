YouTube Bringing Free Picture-in-Picture to iPhone Users Outside the U.S.
YouTube's picture-in-picture mode on the iPhone and iPad is expanding to more users worldwide, YouTube said today. Picture-in-picture (PiP) will be rolling out globally, so it will no longer be limited to those in the U.S. and Premium subscribers.
Non-Premium users worldwide will be able to use PiP for longform, non-music content on iOS and Android. This has already been available in the U.S. and to Premium subscribers globally, so there will be no change for those users.
Premium Lite members can still use PiP for longform, non-music content, and Premium members can use PiP for music and non-music content.
Picture-in-picture shrinks a video into a small player that can be used alongside other apps. To use PiP, swipe up to exit the YouTube app, and the video will continue to play in a small window that can be moved anywhere on the display.
The PiP changes are rolling out "in the coming months," according to YouTube.
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