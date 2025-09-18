Meta Launches AI Glasses

Meta this week unveiled $800 smart glasses that include an in-lens display. The new Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses allow you to check messages, view photos, and interact with Meta AI without the need to use a smartphone.

meta ai glasses
There is a full-color, high-resolution display included in the glasses, along with cameras, microphones, and speakers. Meta says that the included monocular display has a custom light engine and custom module that provides sharp contrast and high brightness. There are 42 pixels in each degree of the field of view.

Meta placed the display off to the side to prevent it from obstructing the view through the glasses, and the display is also not designed to be on constantly. It is meant for short interactions.

The AI glasses are meant to be used with the Meta Neural Band, a wristband that interprets signals created by muscle activity to navigate the features of the glasses. With the band, you can control the glasses with subtle hand movements, similar to how Apple Vision Pro control works.

Meta is offering the glasses in black and sand, and they are designed to look like Ray-Ban Wayfarers, but with a thicker temple arm. There two available sizes, including a standard size and a large size, and the band comes in three sizes. All versions of the glasses include Transition lenses, allowing them to be used both indoors and out.


Meta says the glasses have more rounded edges than the Wayfarers, along with a slight curve at the front to reduce glare and improve comfort. There are titanium hinges to minimize weight, and the glasses weigh in at 69 grams.

The AI glasses have a six hour battery life, but that can be extended to up to 30 hours with an included charging case. The Neural Band has an 18-hour battery life.

Meta says that Meta AI can show wearers answers and step-by-step how tos, with the glasses also able to handle text messaging and video calling. There are camera viewfinder and zoom features for taking photos, along with phone-free walking directions and options for listening to music. Live Captions are available for translating speech in other languages in real-time.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display is priced starting at $800, with the Meta Neural Band included. The glasses will be available starting on September 30. Meta is offering in-person demos for those who want to purchase the AI glasses.

Top Rated Comments

Stevez67 Avatar
Stevez67
41 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
Just think of all the privacy protections and data protection that must be built into such a product! (heavy sarcasm)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
42 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
My wife would punch me if she saw me wearing these.

..and for good reason.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheesePuff Avatar
CheesePuff
39 minutes ago at 03:21 pm

And this is why Tim Cook has to go
lol you clearly need to watch the keynote and demo
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
30 minutes ago at 03:31 pm

I’m curious, do people actually notice or get notified when those smart glasses are snapping a photo? The whole concept of a camera staring me down 24/7 without warning gives me serious privacy chills. Feels like we’re one step away from a Black Mirror episode where everyone’s a secret shutterbug.
I had a meeting with someone the other day, and I realized halfway through that he had meta-glasses on. I have no idea if they were recording, but I didn't like seeing them uninvited in my meeting.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
16” Avatar
16”
38 minutes ago at 03:22 pm

And this is why Tim Cook has to go
The Apple Vision Pro is far superior cmon dude I watched the keynote it wouldn’t even take a video call, definitely half baked the quest 3 on the other hand is really great they should focus on making more headsets for now
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jooish Avatar
jooish
35 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
I'm just going to assume this product is a flop until proven otherwise.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments